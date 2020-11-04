BioMarin to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 10 at 12:30pm ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 10, 2020 at 12:30pm ET. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

