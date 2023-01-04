Advanced search
BioMarin to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, at 10:30 am PT /1:30 pm ET, in San Francisco, CA

01/04/2023 | 08:31am EST
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at  the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET, in San Francisco, California. To access the live webcast, please visit the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay will also be archived on the site for at least one week following the event. 

About BioMarin

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology Company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The Company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin's unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The Company's distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:
Investors/Media
Traci McCarty 
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
(415) 455-7558 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-present-at-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-on-monday-january-9-at-1030-am-pt-130-pm-et-in-san-francisco-ca-301712844.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
