Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMRN   US09061G1013

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(BMRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

11/23/2021 | 03:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (“BioMarin” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BMRN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. BioMarin’s Phase 3 trial of valoctocogene roxaparvovec differed from its Phase 1/2 trial, which lowered the reliability of the earlier study’s data on durability of effect. This put the Company at risk of the FDA not approving the BLA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without the submission of additional supporting data. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about BioMarin, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
03:25pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ..
BU
11/22INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Bio..
BU
11/22Credit Suisse Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical's PT to $105 from $100 After VOXZOGO Gets ..
MT
11/22Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $173 From $169, Maint..
MT
11/22Baird Adjusts Price Target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $112 From $101, Maintains Out..
MT
11/22JPMorgan Adjusts BioMarin Pharmaceutical's Price Target to $135 From $129, Maintains Ov..
MT
11/22Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $90 From $82, Maintai..
MT
11/22SVB Leerink Adjusts BioMarin Pharmaceutical's Price Target to $115 from $112, Keeps Out..
MT
11/22RBC Lifts Price Target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $89 From $88 on FDA Accelerated Ap..
MT
11/22William Blair Upgrades BioMarin Pharmaceutical to Outperform From Market Perform
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 842 M - -
Net income 2021 -67,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -246x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 578 M 16 578 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,94x
EV / Sales 2022 7,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 059
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 90,30 $
Average target price 115,20 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Jacques Bienaimé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian R. Mueller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry J. Fuchs President-Worldwide Research & Development
Eduardo E. von Pervieux Chief Information Officer
Lon Cardon Chief Scientific Strategy Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.2.98%16 578
CSL LIMITED11.96%104 343
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-1.46%57 614
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.3.51%48 737
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.3.00%37 048