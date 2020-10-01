Log in
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(BMRN)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BMRN) on Behalf of Investors

10/01/2020 | 02:02pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“BioMarin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BMRN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 19, 2020, BioMarin announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the Company’s Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for valoctocogene roxaparvovec. Therein, the FDA concluded that the “differences between Study 270-201 (Phase 1/2) and the Phase 3 study limited its ability to rely on the Phase 1/2 study to support durability of effect.” As a result, the FDA recommended that BioMarin “complete the Phase 3 Study and submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data on all study participants.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $41.82 per share, or 35%, to close at $76.72 per share on August 19, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased BioMarin securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
