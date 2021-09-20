SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - BMRN

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. ("BioMarin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BMRN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BioMarin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 5, 2021, BioMarin issued a press release announcing "that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on the BMN 307 Phearless Phase 1/2 study", which "is evaluating BMN 307, an investigational AAV5-phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene therapy, in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU)." BioMarin advised investors that "[t]he FDA's clinical hold was based on interim safety findings from a pre-clinical, non-GLP pharmacology study."

On this news, BioMarin's stock price fell $7.14 per share, or 8.4%, to close at $77.81 per share on September 7, 2021, the next trading day.

