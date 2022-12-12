BioMark Diagnostics : Form 7 Monthly Progress Report November 1 2022

Form 7 Monthly Progress Report November 1, 2022

The Issuer continued its business of developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor, and assess treatment for cancer early, accurately and cost effectively. The Company continues to hold regular management meetings regarding all aspects of the Company's business plan and executes action items that result from these meetings.

Management's primary areas of focus continue to include:

Accelerating commercialization efforts of its early lung cancer lab developed test (LDT) following promising interim data presented at European Society of Medical Oncology in Paris France on Sept 10 th . The data was derived on an independent large scale retrospective study with expanded control. The results were statistically significant and generated interest from leading institutions across Europe, India and S. America

Preparation for lab certification and accreditation to meet ISO 15891 standards to provide lab services

Engage with USA medical institutions, insurance companies (payers) regulatory experts and bio-pharma partners as it's early lung cancer LDT commercialization efforts gather momentum. US market is strategic due to its large addressable lung cancer screening market for at risk population (Over 16 million annually)

Seek additional non-dilutive funding resources for its lab operations, certification of its clinical lab, U.S. expansion and clinical studies.

Provide a general overview and discussion of the activities of management.

Beyond covid worriers, businesses are currently facing strong inflationary headwinds, supply chain bottlenecks and labour shortages. Management is taking measures to counteract any negative impact of these factors after managing the Covid challenges over the past 3 years by instituting resilient operational and financial systems/processes.

BioMark participated in a commercial trade mission in Maryland- The Bio Innovation Conference 2022 that took place on October 3 - 4, 2022 in Bethesda, Maryland. The conference provided a unique opportunity to hear from and connect with researchers, business leaders, academia, venture capitalists, and other industry professionals in life sciences. BioMark delegates were able to have productive meetings with many leaders and representatives, including Secretary of Maryland Department of Commerce Mike Gill and National Institutes of Health (NIH) Associate Deputy Director Tara Schwetz. This trade mission was part of the MOU signed in 2020 between Quebec Government and the State of Maryland to strengthen collaboration and promote trade and innovation in the life sciences and public health sectors.

BioMark received confirmation that it's abstract titled "Metabolomic Profiling for Pulmonary Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs)" has been accepted for presentation at the annual United States and Canada Academy of Pathology (USCAP) conference to be held in New Orleans from March 11 - 16, 2023. In collaboration with IUCPQ's research group, we discovered and validated a robust panel comprising of a set of performant biomarkers with an area under curve (AUC) >0.9 (significant clinical robustness) to predict the presence of NETs. We believe that this NET panel could allow the establishment in a near future of a routine screening test with the molecular subtypes and prognosis of NETs, as well aid in the monitoring of the evolution of NETs.

On October 26, 2022, BioMark Quebec-based wholly owned subsidiary BioMark Diagnostic Solutions Inc. ("BDS") hosted a seminar on new advancements in mass spectrometry technologies together with the Canadian and US teams from SCIEX and Phenomenex. This was an ideal occasion to showcase BioMark's robust metabolomics platform that combines the revolutionary sensitivity of the SCIEX 6500+ mass spectrometers with the speed and performance of the LDTD Luxon system from Phytronix. A total of 15 attendees from diverse industries were present and had the chance to learn more about clinical applications that metabolomics platform can offer.

On October 27, 2022, BioMark announced the publication of a preclinical study demonstrating therapeutic capabilities of its SAT1 cancer marker in glioblastoma (GB) cells using an ionizable lipid nanoparticle. The study published as part of the special issue of Cancers "Novel Techniques and Technology for Treatment of Brain Tumors", reports that Spermidine/spermine N1- acetyltransferase 1 (SAT1) inhibition using an ionizable lipid nanoparticle-based siRNA delivery system appears to provide a safe and effective method to sensitizing GB cells to radiation and chemotherapeutic agents. The outcome of the study will dramatically impact therapeutic intervention associated with this lethal cancer. These results thus far illustrate BioMark's continuous efforts to diversify its product portfolio, expand its clinical application toward personalized medicine and patent portfolio with new discoveries that can impact cancer care management.

BioMark's team were invited to present at Maryland Club's monthly business Pulse luncheon event in Baltimore. Over 50 individuals from investment, academic and business communities attended the presentation.

BioMark team presented the latest developments of its metabolomics powered technology platform in measuring tumour activity and potentially monitor response to treatment in glioblastoma and lung cancer to University of Maryland and John Hopkins to discuss the collaboration opportunities.

BioMark had several productive follow up discussions with the French group TransDiag regarding the launch of a pilot program for the for the early detection of lung cancer later in December. TransDiag has been successful in attracting well-known clinical institutions such as HCL and Gustave Roussy (ranked # 3 globally for oncology research and treatment institution) to partner with BioMark to conduct trials that will be useful in assessing, reviewing, and establishing a lung cancer screening platform in Europe, starting in France.

BioMark continued to entertain discussions with various financial institutions and government agencies to secure non-dilutive funding, favourable loans, and equity investments to accelerate the commercialization of its early lung cancer liquid biopsy franchise and to advance its expansion strategy in USA and internationally as well as for general corporate purposes.

Describe any new developments or effects on intangible products such as brand names, circulation lists, copyrights, franchises, licenses, patents, software, subscription lists and trademarks.

The Issuer continues to file trademark and patents in specific jurisdictions for all its patents. Review of the filings and opinions from patent offices are being reviewed as needed.

Discuss any trends which are likely to impact the Issuer including trends in the Issuer's market(s) or political/regulatory trends.

The trends and risks which are likely to impact the Issuer are discussed in the Form 51-102F1 Management's Discussion & Analysis Annual Report for the Year Ended March 31, 2022.

