BioMark Diagnostics Targets Response to Treatment Application with Its Liquid Biopsy Platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") is pleased to announce that the article "Use of Amantadine in the Evaluation of Response to Chemotherapy in Lung Cancer - a Pilot Study" has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Future Science OA.

Rashid A. Bux, President and CEO of BioMark, says, "This publication shows the potential of our liquid biopsy platform's ability to provide a novel and low-cost test to quickly assess a patient's response to cancer treatment so that clinicians can adjust the treatment regimen accordingly. The present pilot study tested the hypothesis that SSAT-1 activity within the tumor, as measured by plasma acetylamantadine concentrations, can be used to monitor patient response to therapy. In this preliminary study and interim analysis, a reduction in the plasma concentration of acetylamantadine was associated with disease remission subsequent to initial chemotherapy in patients diagnosed with stage III lung cancer. This could be used as a simple and effective test to assess response to treatment and to better tailor treatment of the patient as well as reducing side-effects and costs."

The paper is available through open access at https://www.future-science.com/doi/10.2144/fsoa-2020-0176.

This study is the result of a pan-Canadian initiative to identify biomarkers that detect cancer and monitor response to treatment and is also the first to report the ability to detect and quantify plasma concentrations of acetylamantadine in lung cancer patient. BioMark would like to acknowledge and thank the clinicians and the scientific team involved in this study and for their continued support in developing yet another application of its SSAT amantadine assay. BioMark's clinical and scientific team plans to conduct a larger trial at other clinical sites in 2021 based on the outcome of this pilot study.

Clinical Application

During the first few months of lung cancer treatment, the standard monitoring therapeutic efficacy consisting of serial CT scans may not provide clear clinical guidance. Misinterpretation of scans can lead to inappropriate discontinuation of a potentially effective therapy; conversely, an ineffective treatment could be continued hoping for a delayed response that may never come. From a clinical perspective, the development of a reliable test that can assess the effects of chemotherapy and can be performed earlier in the treatment cycle would be highly beneficial as it would avoid prolonged use and toxicity in patients and thus assist in the decision to modify the treatment regimen. Furthermore, assessing response early means security in knowing that the treatment is having the desired effect. Alternatively, early evidence of lack of response allows transition to second-line options for systemic therapy which could then be initiated without delay. Delays in transitioning treatment means a greater burden of disease and reduced ability of patients to tolerate second-line systemic therapy. Thus, researchers, clinicians and experts within the field need to direct their attention to identify reliable, reproducible, and cost-effective measures to evaluate response to chemotherapy that can be implemented worldwide.

World Cancer Day

BioMark salutes all those involved in observing the annual World Cancer Day that was born on the 4 February 2000 at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris. The Paris Charter aims to promote research, prevent cancer, improve patient services, raise awareness and mobilize the global community to make progress against cancer, and includes the adoption of World Cancer Day. February 4 is World Cancer Day, an opportunity to unite globally in the effort to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer by raising awareness of the patient experience, the need for accessible and equal access to treatment, and working towards cures. We at BioMark aspire to provide leading edge early diagnostic and monitoring of response to treatment that enables better cancer care management.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor and assess treatment for cancer early and cost effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring for cancer survivors.

