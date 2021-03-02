Log in
BIOMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC

BIOMARK DIAGNOSTICS INC

(20B)
BioMark Grants Options

03/02/2021 | 08:35am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") is pleased to announce that it has granted 2,100,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan") to third-party consultants to support market communication and corporate strategy as it advances its commercialization efforts. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.25 per share and will vest immediately. The options will expire two years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of options are in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

In addition, BioMark has cancelled 100,000 options previously issued to consultants.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor and assess treatment for cancer early and cost effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring for cancer survivors.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:
Rashid Ahmed Bux
President & CEO
BioMark Diagnostics Inc.
Tel. 604-370-0779
Email: info@biomarkdiagnostics.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Biomark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75774


