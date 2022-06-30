Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Biome Australia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIO   AU0000184137

BIOME AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(BIO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:19 2022-06-29 am EDT
0.0750 AUD   -1.32%
02:22aBIOME AUSTRALIA : Application for quotation of securities - BIO
PU
06/28224,638 Ordinary Shares of Biome Australia Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JUN-2022.
CI
06/231,120,652 Ordinary Shares of Biome Australia Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biome Australia : Application for quotation of securities - BIO

06/30/2022 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

BIOME AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday June 30, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

BIO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

112,319

30/06/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BIOME AUSTRALIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

51627364014

1.3

ASX issuer code

BIO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

30/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BIOAE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BIO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

112,319

30/6/2022

Issue date

30/6/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

112,319

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.138000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Release from escrow

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Biome Australia Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIOME AUSTRALIA LIMITED
02:22aBIOME AUSTRALIA : Application for quotation of securities - BIO
PU
06/28224,638 Ordinary Shares of Biome Australia Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
06/231,120,652 Ordinary Shares of Biome Australia Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement..
CI
06/22494,203 Ordinary Shares of Biome Australia Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
06/21224,638 Ordinary Shares of Biome Australia Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
06/20BIOME AUSTRALIA : Application for quotation of securities - BIO
PU
06/18188,697 Ordinary Shares of Biome Australia Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
06/16BIOME AUSTRALIA : Application for quotation of securities - BIO
PU
06/16224,638 Ordinary Shares of Biome Australia Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
06/1528,107 Ordinary Shares of Biome Australia Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement En..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3,70 M 2,54 M 2,54 M
Net income 2022 -5,20 M -3,57 M -3,57 M
Net cash 2022 2,80 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart BIOME AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Biome Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,08 AUD
Average target price 0,23 AUD
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Lazarou Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOME AUSTRALIA LIMITED-36.67%10
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.43%465 600
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.94%285 909
PFIZER, INC.-14.21%284 248
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.24%270 886
ABBVIE INC.12.62%269 467