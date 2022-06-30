Biome Australia : Application for quotation of securities - BIO
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BIOME AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday June 30, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
BIO
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
112,319
30/06/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BIOME AUSTRALIA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
51627364014
1.3
ASX issuer code
BIO
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
30/6/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
BIOAE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
BIO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period
And the date the escrow restrictions
has expired or is about to expire
have ceased or will cease
112,319
30/6/2022
Issue date
30/6/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
112,319
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.138000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Release from escrow
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Biome Australia Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIOME AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Sales 2022
3,70 M
2,54 M
2,54 M
Net income 2022
-5,20 M
-3,57 M
-3,57 M
Net cash 2022
2,80 M
1,92 M
1,92 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
15,0 M
10,3 M
10,3 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,30x
EV / Sales 2023
1,08x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
21,1%
Chart BIOME AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,08 AUD
Average target price
0,23 AUD
Spread / Average Target
207%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.