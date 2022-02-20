Log in
    BIO   AU0000184137

BIOME AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(BIO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/17 11:13:50 pm
0.099 AUD   --.--%
Biome Australia : Clinical Development Update

02/20/2022
onlyBiome Australia Limited

Clinical useDevelopment

Update

ersonalBiome Australia Limited - 21 February 2022

1

Clinical Overview

Biome Australia (ASX: BIO) is focusing on becoming a global leader in the complementary medicine industry, offering clinically-provencondition-speciﬁc probiotic products.

onlyBiome is supporting novel clinical research

The current ongoing clinical trials are being conducted by Biome's academic research partners La Trobe University and Federation University.

Expanding the evidence base of Biome's products is key to increasing health professional trust in product efﬁcacy.

This strengthens one of Biome's key strategies, which is to promote the user commendation of its products alongside prescription medications for

speciﬁc health concerns in order to improve patient outcomes.

This level of research also solidiﬁes Biome's competitive advantage and will support commercial growth opportunities for the business.

ersonal

CMA Industry Audit 2021 p. 2
CMA Industry Audit 2021 p. 5 (Biome Australia has access to 80.3% of CM market via pharmacy, health food stores, online, speciality retailers and direct selling)
Revenue up 100% in H1 FY22 vs PCP
2500+ distribution points and growing
7 out of 10 Australians regularly use a
complementary medicine1
Biome has the opportunity to access up to
80.3% of this addressable market2

Probiotics - a fast growing market

There is a strong body of literature supporting probiotic efﬁcacy across multiple health conditions, elevating their position within conventional medicine settings. However, this evidence base requires deeper investigation which is speciﬁc to its intended application outside of general gastrointestinal health.

In 2020, probiotics were one of the top three fastest growing ingredients within complementary medicine year on onlyear according to the CMA Industry Report 2021.

Live biotherapeutics are the next stage of development within the probiotic category, which involves the development of targeted strains of live probiotic bacteria that support speciﬁc pathological processes and disease states.

useersonal(1)

(2)

3

Study on osteoporosis
prevention
Study on subthreshold
depression
Study on paediatric
immune health

Clinical Trial Programs

The clinical trial programs currently underway will expand the evidence of efﬁcacy of existing products to support new and more speciﬁc applications.

onlyThis research is helping to increase the validity of a number of non-pharmaceutical based interventions for key chronic health conditions with reduced side effects and lower risk proﬁles.

Biome's clinical pipeline currently includes

useersonalBiome's Activated Probiotics range has 13 condition targeted probiotics ranging from eczema, bone health, asthma and other conditions that are traditionally supported by prescription medications and community pharmacies.

4

Current evidence of efﬁcacy of existing products

Products undergoing additional research were previously brought to market based on the following clinical research

only

Product name

Evidence

Subject of the

evidence

Biome

Publication:

Exact

Lift

Marotta A, Sarno E, Casale A Del, Pane M, Mogna L, Amoruso A, et al. Effects of

combination of

probiotics on cognitive reactivity, mood, and sleep quality. Front Psychiatry.

Probiotic

probiotic strains

2019;10(164):1-11.

used in Biome

Lift

use

Biome

Publication:

Exact

Osteo

Jansson PA, Curiac D, Lazou Ahrén I, Hansson F, Martinsson Niskanen T, Sjögren K,

combination of

et al. Probiotic treatment using a mix of three Lactobacillus strains for lumbar

Probiotic

probiotic strains

spine bone loss in postmenopausal women: a randomised, double-blind,

used in Biome

placebo-controlled, multicentre trial. Lancet Rheumatol [Internet].

Osteo

2019;1(3):e154-62.

ersonal

Biome

Publication:

Speciﬁc probiotic

Daily Kids

Gawrońska A, Dziechciarz P, Horvath A, Szajewska H. A randomized double-blind

ingredients

placebo-controlled trial of Lactobacillus GG for abdominal pain disorders in

Probiotic

within Biome

children. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2007;25(2):177-84

Daily Kids

Publication:

Liu S, Hu P, Du X, Zhou T, Pei X. Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG supplementation for

preventing respiratory infections in children: A Meta-analysis of Randomized,

Placebo-controlled Trials. Indian Pediatr [Internet]. 2013 Apr 25;50(4):377-81, 3.

Publication:

Szajewska H, Canani RB, Guarino A, Hojsak I, Indrio F, Kolacek S, et al. Probiotics for

the Prevention of Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea in Children. J Pediatr

Gastroenterol Nutr. 2016 Mar;62(3):495-506.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Biome Australia Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
