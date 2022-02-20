Biome Australia : Clinical Development Update

Clinical Overview

Biome Australia (ASX: BIO) is focusing on becoming a global leader in the complementary medicine industry, offering clinically-provencondition-speciﬁc probiotic products.

onlyBiome is supporting novel clinical research

The current ongoing clinical trials are being conducted by Biome's academic research partners La Trobe University and Federation University.

Expanding the evidence base of Biome's products is key to increasing health professional trust in product efﬁcacy.

This strengthens one of Biome's key strategies, which is to promote the user commendation of its products alongside prescription medications for

speciﬁc health concerns in order to improve patient outcomes.

This level of research also solidiﬁes Biome's competitive advantage and will support commercial growth opportunities for the business.

