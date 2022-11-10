Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Biome Technologies plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIOM   GB00B9Z1M820

BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(BIOM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:50 2022-11-10 am EST
76.20 GBX   +50.89%
05:56aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Manolete swings to loss amid case troubles
AN
11/07UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
09/22Biome Technologies plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Manolete swings to loss amid case troubles

11/10/2022 | 05:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Biome Technologies PLC, up 67% at 84.52 pence, 12-month range 40.00p - 380.00p. Says revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was in-line with expectations at GBP1.9 million, and 73% higher than the GBP1.1 million achieved the previous year. The bioplastics and radio frequency technology firm explains that the rise reflected demand across its customer portfolio, as well as some catch-up from the second quarter as raw materials for production finally cleared supply chain hurdles. Confirms that its outlook for 2023 remains unchanged.

----------

Physiomics PLC, up 11% at 2.45 pence, 12-month range 2.00p - 7.25p. Wins further contract with its existing client, Ankyra Therapeutics. The contract builds on the agreement announced in March this year in which Physiomics supported the early development of ANK-101, Ankyra's lead molecule to be used during immunotherapy in cancer treatment. Contract extension is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023, the oncology consultancy adds.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Bens Creek Group PLC, down 14% at 20.56 pence, 12-month range 19.44p - 108.00p. Notes that on October 27, its largest shareholders MBU Capital Group Ltd entered into a charge over shares with Bluestar Global Capital Ltd on all the shares it owns in the North America-focused mining company. Company says 212.6 million of its shares are subject to the charge, representing 57% of its share capital. Lenders often take share charges as security for money owed to them.

----------

Manolete Partners PLC, down 9.2% at 236.00 pence, 12-month range 190.00p - 335.60p. Swings to a pretax loss of GBP5.5 million in the six months ended September 30, from a profit of GBP2.1 million the year prior. Revenue nearly halves to GBP5.5 million from GBP10.2 million. Explains that the results have been negatively impacted by an initial adverse judgement on one of its larger cases, though it notes that this decision will be reviewed. Meanwhile, realised revenue rose to GBP13.6 million from GBP7.7 million when this is not considered. Declares no interim dividend. The previous year, the London-based insolvency litigation financing firm declared an interim dividend of 0.39 pence.

----------

Nightcap PLC, down 7.7% at 9.00 pence, 12-month range 9.00p - 24.00p. In 53 weeks ended July 3, the cocktail bar owner swings to a pretax profit of GBP238,00 from a loss of GBP5.3 million in the year ended June 27. Revenue multiplies to GBP35.9 million from GBP6 million in the same time frame. This comes as administrative expenses rocket to GBP27.4 million from GBP10.0 million, and cost of sales leap to GBP7.3 million from GBP1.4 million. Reports that trading in the first 13 weeks of its new financial year has been negatively impacted by record warm weather, train strikes and the cost of living crisis. Says it will slow down its expansion plans as a result of the headwinds.

----------

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BENS CREEK GROUP PLC -15.38% 20.8 Delayed Quote.-25.00%
BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC 50.89% 76.2 Delayed Quote.-83.71%
MANOLETE PARTNERS PLC -6.92% 242 Delayed Quote.4.00%
NIGHTCAP PLC 2.26% 9.97 Delayed Quote.-48.00%
PHYSIOMICS PLC 12.73% 2.48 Delayed Quote.-65.08%
All news about BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC
05:56aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Manolete swings to loss amid case troubles
AN
11/07UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
09/22Biome Technologies plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/05Biome Technologies Obtains UK Government Funding for Bioplastic Food Packaging Project
MT
04/20Biome Technologies plc Approves Appointment of Smith & Williamson as Auditors
CI
04/20Biome Technologies plc Announces Group Revenue Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
03/29Biome Technologies : Final Results Presentation 2021
PU
03/24Earnings Flash (BIOM.L) BIOME TECHNOLOGIES Posts FY21 Revenue GBP5.7M
MT
03/24Biome Technologies plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
01/04Biome Technologies Shares Jump 12% As Unit Wins Frequency Heating Systems Supply Contra..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6,79 M 7,75 M 7,75 M
Net income 2022 -0,99 M -1,13 M -1,13 M
Net cash 2022 0,34 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,90 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Biome Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,51
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Robert Mines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert St. John Smith Group Chief Financial Officer
John Francis Standen Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Edward Herrick Non-Executive Director
Donna R. Simpson-Strange Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC-83.71%2
LG CHEM, LTD.16.26%38 647
DOW INC.-12.46%33 555
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-32.86%20 673
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-17.31%17 211
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-12.75%12 963