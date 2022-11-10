AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Manolete swings to loss amid case troubles

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

AIM - WINNERS

Biome Technologies PLC, up 67% at 84.52 pence, 12-month range 40.00p - 380.00p. Says revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was in-line with expectations at GBP1.9 million, and 73% higher than the GBP1.1 million achieved the previous year. The bioplastics and radio frequency technology firm explains that the rise reflected demand across its customer portfolio, as well as some catch-up from the second quarter as raw materials for production finally cleared supply chain hurdles. Confirms that its outlook for 2023 remains unchanged.

Physiomics PLC, up 11% at 2.45 pence, 12-month range 2.00p - 7.25p. Wins further contract with its existing client, Ankyra Therapeutics. The contract builds on the agreement announced in March this year in which Physiomics supported the early development of ANK-101, Ankyra's lead molecule to be used during immunotherapy in cancer treatment. Contract extension is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023, the oncology consultancy adds.

AIM - LOSERS

Bens Creek Group PLC, down 14% at 20.56 pence, 12-month range 19.44p - 108.00p. Notes that on October 27, its largest shareholders MBU Capital Group Ltd entered into a charge over shares with Bluestar Global Capital Ltd on all the shares it owns in the North America-focused mining company. Company says 212.6 million of its shares are subject to the charge, representing 57% of its share capital. Lenders often take share charges as security for money owed to them.

Manolete Partners PLC, down 9.2% at 236.00 pence, 12-month range 190.00p - 335.60p. Swings to a pretax loss of GBP5.5 million in the six months ended September 30, from a profit of GBP2.1 million the year prior. Revenue nearly halves to GBP5.5 million from GBP10.2 million. Explains that the results have been negatively impacted by an initial adverse judgement on one of its larger cases, though it notes that this decision will be reviewed. Meanwhile, realised revenue rose to GBP13.6 million from GBP7.7 million when this is not considered. Declares no interim dividend. The previous year, the London-based insolvency litigation financing firm declared an interim dividend of 0.39 pence.

Nightcap PLC, down 7.7% at 9.00 pence, 12-month range 9.00p - 24.00p. In 53 weeks ended July 3, the cocktail bar owner swings to a pretax profit of GBP238,00 from a loss of GBP5.3 million in the year ended June 27. Revenue multiplies to GBP35.9 million from GBP6 million in the same time frame. This comes as administrative expenses rocket to GBP27.4 million from GBP10.0 million, and cost of sales leap to GBP7.3 million from GBP1.4 million. Reports that trading in the first 13 weeks of its new financial year has been negatively impacted by record warm weather, train strikes and the cost of living crisis. Says it will slow down its expansion plans as a result of the headwinds.

