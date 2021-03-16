Log in
Biome Technologies : commits to UN Race to Zero climate campaign

03/16/2021 | 03:16am EDT
Biome announces that it has signed the SME Climate Commitment which has been designed specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises to align their operations with the latest climate science. By making the SME Climate Commitment, Biome will be recognised by the United Nations' Race to Zero campaign, which is aimed at achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Biome joins a wide range of governments, businesses, cities, regions, and universities around the world that share the same mission.

Climate change risks pose threats to ecosystems, societies, markets and to companies and a globally coordinated response is needed to mitigate and manage those risks. Biome is committed to taking action, supporting the growing drive to a net zero carbon economy and being at the forefront of growth and the development of a truly sustainable plastics industry through its Bioplastics division.

Biome is now making this public commitment to accelerate its actions in order to:

  • Halve its greenhouse gas emissions before 2030
  • Achieve net zero emissions before 2050
  • Disclose progress on a yearly basis

Biome will commence reporting on progress towards achieving the commitment to Race to Zero beginning with its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ending 31 December 2021.

Biome's public commitment has been made through the SME Climate Hub, more details of which can be found here: https://smeclimatehub.org/

Paul Mines, Biome Technologies' Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'This is an important public commitment that will over time highlight Biome's everyday actions in production and development in driving its products, operations and extended supply chain to net zero carbon emissions.'

Disclaimer

Biome Technologies plc published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 07:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
