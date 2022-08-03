Biomea Fusion : BMEA Corporate Presentation - August 2022
08/03/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
Corporate Presentation
August 2022
Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement
Certain statements in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the future business and financial performance of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (the "Company") and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including any projections of financial information or profitability, the initiation, timing and results of pending or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the actual or potential actions of the FDA, the status and timing of ongoing research, development and corporate partnering activities, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for the Company's business; any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding future events, potential markets or market size, or technology developments, and other factors affecting the Company's financial condition or operations. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
Experienced and Successful Management Team
Novel FUSION™ System
BMF-219 - Clinical Stage
Lead Asset
BMF-500 and Additional Programs Built From FUSIONTM System
We Aim To Cure™
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of
covalent small-molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. We believe that our approach may lead to significant improvement and extension of life for patients. Our team is engaged in all phases of drug discovery and development, including target selection, small molecule design, and preclinical and clinical studies to develop innovative medicines.
Our Team - 10+ Years of Success Together
Thomas Butler Ramses Erdtmann
Franco Valle
Naomi Cretcher
Heow Tan
Steve Morris MD
Thorsten Kirschberg
Jim Palmer
Chairman & CEO
President & COO
Chief Financial
Chief of People
Chief Technical & Chief Medical Officer
EVP of Chemistry
VP of Drug
Officer
Quality Officer
Discovery
15+ years in Life Science
15+ years in Life Science
15+ years in Life Science
15+ years in Life Science
22+ years in Life Science
25+ years in Life Science
25+ years in Life Science
30+ years in Life Science
Pharmacyclics
Pharmacyclics
Eidos Therapeutics
Pharmacyclics
Pharmacyclics
HealthChart LLC
Terns Pharmaceuticals
Biota Ltd
Gilead Sciences
Oxygen Investments
Iovance Biotherapeutics
Genentech
Collegium Pharmaceutical
Insight Genetics
Gilead Sciences
Cytopia Ltd.
UCLA, MBA - Finance
Commerzbank
Pharmacyclics
UC Irvine, BA Comm
Praecis Pharmaceuticals
St. Jude Children's
Cell Gate
Rigel, Inc.
UCSB, MS - Chemistry
University of Münster,
CallidusCloud
SF State University, Comm
Ohio State University
Research Hospital
Golden Gate University,
Celera Genomics
Master's in Banking &
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Santa Clara University
Board certified internist
MBA
Prototek Inc.
- Co-inventor of FUSION
Corp Finance
San Jose State University, BS
Leavey School of Business,
(Univ. of Texas SW HSC)
University of Münster,
Purdue University
system
Corporate Finance
MBA - Finance & Mgmt
and medical oncologist
Ph.D., Chemistry
Ph.D. Organic Chemistry
- Co-inventor of
(Yale University School of
Remdesivir at Gilead
Medicine)
- Co-inventor of FUSION
-Co-inventor of FUSION
system
system and
- Co-lead of Ledipasvir at
- Co-inventor of ibrutinib at
Gilead
Celera
Our Vision - We Are Patient Focused and Aim to Cure
Biomea leverages the FUSIONTM System to create a suite of novel covalent agents to improve and extend life for patients
Validated Targets
Breakthrough
For Covalent
Covalent
Inhibition
Chemistry
Biology
Chemistry
Validated
Disease
Targets
Covalent Sm. Mol. Inhibitors
Drugs pursuing validated targets have a ~2x higher likelihood of approval than molecules pursuing a new mechanism of action
Sources: Nelson et al. (2015) Nat Genet.; Thomas et al. (2016) BIO; In a Landscape of 'Me Too' Drug Development, What Spurs Radical Innovation? HBS Weekly Review (Jun 2018)
Covalent inhibitors provide deep target inactivation and a wider therapeutic window, allowing for longer duration on therapy
Sources: Singh et al. (2011) Nature Reviews Drug Discovery; Cheng et al. (2020) Journal of Hematology & Oncology; Strelow (2017) SLAS Discovery; Kalgutkar & Dalvie (2012) Expert Opin. Drug Discov.;
Combination therapy with non-overlapping
Proprietary
resistance mechanisms results in more durable
Combinations
responses and better outcomes
Proprietary Sources: Palmer et al. (2019) eLife; Mokhtari et al. (2017) Oncotarget
Medicine
Combinations
