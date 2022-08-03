Log in
BIOMEA FUSION, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
10.95 USD    0.00%
05:57pBIOMEA FUSION : BMEA Corporate Presentation - August 2022
PU
08/01BIOMEA FUSION : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights - Form 8-K
PU
08/01BIOMEA FUSION, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Biomea Fusion : BMEA Corporate Presentation - August 2022

08/03/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
Corporate Presentation

August 2022

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the future business and financial performance of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (the "Company") and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including any projections of financial information or profitability, the initiation, timing and results of pending or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the actual or potential actions of the FDA, the status and timing of ongoing research, development and corporate partnering activities, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for the Company's business; any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding future events, potential markets or market size, or technology developments, and other factors affecting the Company's financial condition or operations. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

Experienced and Successful Management Team

Novel FUSION™ System

BMF-219 - Clinical Stage

Lead Asset

BMF-500 and Additional Programs Built From FUSIONTM System

We Aim To Cure

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of

covalent small-molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. We believe that our approach may lead to significant improvement and extension of life for patients. Our team is engaged in all phases of drug discovery and development, including target selection, small molecule design, and preclinical and clinical studies to develop innovative medicines.

Our Team - 10+ Years of Success Together

Thomas Butler Ramses Erdtmann

Franco Valle

Naomi Cretcher

Heow Tan

Steve Morris MD

Thorsten Kirschberg

Jim Palmer

Chairman & CEO

President & COO

Chief Financial

Chief of People

Chief Technical & Chief Medical Officer

EVP of Chemistry

VP of Drug

Officer

Quality Officer

Discovery

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

22+ years in Life Science

25+ years in Life Science

25+ years in Life Science

30+ years in Life Science

Pharmacyclics

Pharmacyclics

Eidos Therapeutics

Pharmacyclics

Pharmacyclics

HealthChart LLC

Terns Pharmaceuticals

Biota Ltd

Gilead Sciences

Oxygen Investments

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Genentech

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insight Genetics

Gilead Sciences

Cytopia Ltd.

UCLA, MBA - Finance

Commerzbank

Pharmacyclics

UC Irvine, BA Comm

Praecis Pharmaceuticals

St. Jude Children's

Cell Gate

Rigel, Inc.

UCSB, MS - Chemistry

University of Münster,

CallidusCloud

SF State University, Comm

Ohio State University

Research Hospital

Golden Gate University,

Celera Genomics

Master's in Banking &

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Santa Clara University

Board certified internist

MBA

Prototek Inc.

- Co-inventor of FUSION

Corp Finance

San Jose State University, BS

Leavey School of Business,

(Univ. of Texas SW HSC)

University of Münster,

Purdue University

system

Corporate Finance

MBA - Finance & Mgmt

and medical oncologist

Ph.D., Chemistry

Ph.D. Organic Chemistry

- Co-inventor of

(Yale University School of

Remdesivir at Gilead

Medicine)

- Co-inventor of FUSION

-Co-inventor of FUSION

system

system and

- Co-lead of Ledipasvir at

- Co-inventor of ibrutinib at

Gilead

Celera

Our Vision - We Are Patient Focused and Aim to Cure

Biomea leverages the FUSIONTM System to create a suite of novel covalent agents to improve and extend life for patients

Validated Targets

Breakthrough

For Covalent

Covalent

Inhibition

Chemistry

Biology

Chemistry

Validated

Disease

Targets

Covalent Sm. Mol. Inhibitors

Drugs pursuing validated targets have a ~2x higher likelihood of approval than molecules pursuing a new mechanism of action

Covalent inhibitors provide deep target inactivation and a wider therapeutic window, allowing for longer duration on therapy

Combination therapy with non-overlapping

Proprietary

resistance mechanisms results in more durable

Combinations

responses and better outcomes

Medicine

Combinations

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Biomea Fusion Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 21:55:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -73,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 321 M 321 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 64,9%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Butler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rainer M. Erdtmann President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Franco Valle Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Heow Tan Chief Technology & Quality Officer
Anthony Souza Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOMEA FUSION, INC.46.98%321
MODERNA, INC.-36.68%63 964
LONZA GROUP AG-24.32%44 866
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.51%43 533
SEAGEN INC.14.31%32 593
CELLTRION, INC.-6.06%19 560