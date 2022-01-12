Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biomea Fusion, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMEA   US09077A1060

BIOMEA FUSION, INC.

(BMEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biomea Fusion : BMEA Corporate Presentation - January 2022

01/12/2022 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

January 2022

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the future business and financial performance of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (the "Company") and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including any projections of financial information or profitability, the initiation, timing and results of pending or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the actual or potential actions of the FDA, the status and timing of ongoing research, development and corporate partnering activities, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for the Company's business; any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding future events, potential markets or market size, or technology developments, and other factors affecting the Company's financial condition or operations. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

2

Experienced and Successful Management Team

Novel FUSION™ Platform

BMF-219 - Clinical Stage

Oncology Asset

Multiple Oncology Programs built from FUSIONTM Platform

We Aim To Cure

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of irreversible small-molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. We believe that our approach may lead to significant improvement and extension of life for patients. Our team is engaged in all phases of drug discovery and development, including target selection, small molecule design, and preclinical and clinical studies to develop innovative medicines.

3

BMF-219 - Novel Irreversible Covalent Inhibitor of Menin

Pipeline-in-a-Pill - Single Agent for Multiple Indications

Strong Pathway Control

Large effect on target genes and proteins leading to cell death

Multiple Shots on Goal

Acute leukemias, MYC addicted and driven cancers, RAS/RAF driven solid tumors

Consistent On-Target Effect

Pathway control and cell killing seen at same predicted dose across indications

Wide Safety Margin

Strong preclinical safety profile from animal studies

4

Our Team - 10+ Years of Success Together

Thomas Butler Ramses Erdtmann

Franco Valle

Naomi Cretcher

Heow Tan

Steve Morris MD

Thorsten Kirschberg

Jim Palmer

Chairman & CEO

President & COO

Chief Financial

Chief of People

Chief Technical & Chief Medical Officer

EVP of Chemistry

VP of Drug

Officer

Quality Officer

Consultant

Discovery

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

22+ years in Life Science

25+ years in Life Science

25+ years in Life Science

30+ years in Life Science

Pharmacyclics

Pharmacyclics

Eidos Therapeutics

Pharmacyclics

Pharmacyclics

HealthChart LLC

Terns Pharmaceuticals

Biota Ltd

Gilead Sciences

Oxygen Investments

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Genentech

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insight Genetics

Gilead Sciences

Cytopia Ltd.

UCLA - MBA Finance

Commerzbank

Pharmacyclics

UC Irvine, BA Comm

Praecis Pharmaceuticals

St. Jude Children's

Cell Gate

Rigel, Inc.

UCSB, MS - Chemistry

University of Münster,

CallidusCloud

SF State University, Comm

Ohio State University

Research Hospital

Golden Gate University,

Celera Genomics

Master's in Banking &

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Santa Clara University

Board certified internist

MBA

Prototek Inc.

Corp Finance

San Jose State University, BS

Leavey School of Business,

(Univ. of Texas SW HSC)

University of Münster,

Purdue University

Corporate Finance

MBA - Finance & Mgmt

and medical oncologist

Ph.D., Chemistry

Ph.D. Organic Chemistry

(Yale University School of

Medicine)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Biomea Fusion Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 17:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
12:16pBIOMEA FUSION : BMEA Corporate Presentation - January 2022
PU
11:59aHC Wainwright Starts Biomea Fusion at Buy, Sets Price Target at $13
MT
09:28aBIOMEA FUSION, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/11Biomea Fusion Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 2022 BioConnect Conference
AQ
01/10Biomea Fusion Announces 2022 Clinical Development Plan to Initiate Studies in up to Sev..
AQ
01/10Biomea Fusion, Inc. Announces 2022 Clinical Development Plan to Initiate Studies in Up ..
CI
01/06Biomea Fusion Says BMF-219 Shows 'Remarkable Activity' in Pre-Clinical Diabetes Trial
MT
01/06Biomea Fusion Releases Pre-Clinical Data with BMF-219 in Diabetes
AQ
01/06Biomea Fusion Releases Pre-Clinical Data with BMF-219 in Diabetes
CI
01/04Biomea Fusion Moves into New California HQ, Initiates R&D Innovation Center Expansion's..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -40,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 223 M 223 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Biomea Fusion, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,68 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 226%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Butler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rainer M. Erdtmann President
Franco Valle Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Heow Tan Chief Technology & Quality Officer
Anthony Souza Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOMEA FUSION, INC.3.09%223
MODERNA, INC.-12.83%89 762
LONZA GROUP AG-10.22%54 987
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.74%49 726
SEAGEN INC.-6.62%26 399
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.19%23 395