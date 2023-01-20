Advanced search
    BMEA   US09077A1060

BIOMEA FUSION, INC.

(BMEA)
  Report
2023-01-20
9.734 USD   +6.50%
Biomea Fusion : BMEA Corporate Presentation - January 2023
PU
01/17Biomea Fusion Doses First Patient in Phase I/Ib Trial of BMF-219 in KRAS Mutant Solid Tumors
MT
01/17Biomea Fusion Doses First Patient in Phase I/Ib Clinical Trial (COVALENT-102) of BMF-219 in KRAS Mutant Solid Tumors
GL
Biomea Fusion : BMEA Corporate Presentation - January 2023

01/20/2023
January 2023 Corporate Presentation

1

Disclaimer

Legal Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the future business and financial performance of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (the "Company") and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including any projections of financial information or profitability, the initiation, timing and results of pending or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the actual or potential actions of the FDA, the status and timing of ongoing research, development and corporate partnering activities, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for the Company's business; any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding future events, potential markets or market size, or technology developments, and other factors affecting the Company's financial condition or operations. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward- looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

Page 2

Excellent Science - Combining Validated Targets with Breakthrough Chemistry

We aim to cure

Experienced Management Team

Novel FUSION System

BMF-219 - Clinical Stage Lead Asset

BMF-500 and additional Programs

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral covalent small-moleculedrugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. We believe that our approach may lead to significant improvement and extension of life for patients. Our team is engaged in all phases of drug discovery and development, including target selection, small molecule design, and preclinical and clinical studies to develop innovative medicines.

Page 3

Developing some of the most impactful medicines of our time

A long history of developing successful drugs together

Thomas Butler

Ramses Erdtmann

Naomi Cretcher

Chairman & CEO

President & COO

Chief of People

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

Pharmacyclics

Pharmacyclics

Pharmacyclics

Gilead Sciences

Oxygen Investments

Genentech

UCLA - MBA Finance

Commerzbank

UC Irvine, BA Comm

UCSB, MS - Chemistry

University of Münster,

SF State University, Comm

Master's in Banking & Corp

Finance

Co-inventor of

Remdesivir at Gilead

Heow Tan

Chief Technical &

Quality Officer

22+ years in Life SciencePharmacyclics Collegium Pharmaceutical Praecis Pharmaceuticals Ohio State University Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business, MBA - Finance & Mgmt

Steve Morris MD

Chief Medical

Officer

25+ years in Life ScienceHealthChart LLC Insight Genetics

St. Jude Children's Research

Hospital

Board certified internist (Univ. of Texas SW HSC) and medical oncologist (Yale University School of Medicine)

Franco Valle

Chief Financial

Officer

15+ years in Life ScienceEidos Therapeutics Iovance Biotherapeutics Pharmacyclics CallidusCloud PricewaterhouseCoopers San Jose State University, BS Corporate Finance

Thorsten Kirschberg

EVP of Chemistry

25+ years in Life ScienceTerns Pharmaceuticals Gilead Sciences

Cell Gate

Golden Gate University, MBA University of Münster, Ph.D., Chemistry

Co-lead of Ledipasvir at Gilead

Jim Palmer

VP of Drug

Discovery

30+ years in Life ScienceBiota Ltd

Cytopia Ltd.

Rigel, Inc.

Celera Genomics

Prototek Inc.

Purdue University

Ph.D. Organic Chemistry

Co-inventor of ibrutinib at Celera

Page 4

Biomea leverages the FUSIONTM System to Create a Suite of Novel Covalent Agents to Improve and Extend the Lives of Patients

Biomea's Development Principles

Validated Targets

Breakthrough

For Covalent

BreakthroughCovalent Chemistry

Validated Targets

InhibitionFor Covalent

Covalent

Inhibition

Chemistry

Biology

Chemistry

Proprietary

Combinations

Medicine

Validated

Targets

Covalent

Inhibitors

ChemistryProprietary Combinations

Drugs pursuing Validated Disease Targetshave a ~2x higher likelihood of approval than molecules pursuing a new mechanism of action

Sources: Nelson et al. (2015) Nat Genet.; Thomas et al. (2016) BIO; In a Landscape of 'Me Too' Drug Development, What Spurs Radical Innovation? HBS Weekly Review (Jun 2018)

Covalent Small Molecule Inhibitorsprovide deep target inactivation and a wider therapeutic window, allowing for longer duration on therapy

Sources: Singh et al. (2011) Nature Reviews Drug Discovery; Cheng et al. (2020) Journal of Hematology & Oncology; Strelow (2017) SLAS Discovery; Kalgutkar & Dalvie (2012) Expert Opin. Drug Discov.;

Combination Therapywith non-overlapping resistance mechanisms results in more durable responses and better outcomes

Sources: Palmer et al. (2019) eLife; Mokhtari et al. (2017) Oncotarget

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Biomea Fusion Inc. published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 20:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
