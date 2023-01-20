Biomea Fusion : BMEA Corporate Presentation - January 2023
January 2023 Corporate Presentation
Disclaimer
Legal Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the future business and financial performance of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (the "Company") and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including any projections of financial information or profitability, the initiation, timing and results of pending or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the actual or potential actions of the FDA, the status and timing of ongoing research, development and corporate partnering activities, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for the Company's business; any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding future events, potential markets or market size, or technology developments, and other factors affecting the Company's financial condition or operations. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward- looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
Excellent Science - Combining Validated Targets with Breakthrough Chemistry
We aim to cure
Experienced Management Team
Novel FUSION™ System
BMF-219 - Clinical Stage Lead Asset
BMF-500 and additional Programs
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral covalentsmall-moleculedrugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. We believe that our approach may lead to significant improvement and extension of life for patients. Our team is engaged in all phases of drug discovery and development, including target selection, small molecule design, and preclinical and clinical studies to develop innovative medicines.
Developing some of the most impactful medicines of our time
A long history of developing successful drugs together
Thomas Butler
Ramses Erdtmann
Naomi Cretcher
Chairman & CEO
President & COO
Chief of People
15+ years in Life Science
15+ years in Life Science
15+ years in Life Science
Pharmacyclics
Pharmacyclics
Pharmacyclics
Gilead Sciences
Oxygen Investments
Genentech
UCLA - MBA Finance
Commerzbank
UC Irvine, BA Comm
UCSB, MS - Chemistry
University of Münster,
SF State University, Comm
Master's in Banking & Corp
Finance
Co-inventor of
Remdesivir at Gilead
Heow Tan
Chief Technical &
Quality Officer
22+ years in Life SciencePharmacyclics Collegium Pharmaceutical Praecis Pharmaceuticals Ohio State University Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business, MBA - Finance & Mgmt
Steve Morris MD
Chief Medical
Officer
25+ years in Life ScienceHealthChart LLC Insight Genetics
St. Jude Children's Research
Hospital
Board certified internist (Univ. of Texas SW HSC) and medical oncologist (Yale University School of Medicine)
Franco Valle
Chief Financial
Officer
15+ years in Life ScienceEidos Therapeutics Iovance Biotherapeutics Pharmacyclics CallidusCloud PricewaterhouseCoopers San Jose State University, BS Corporate Finance
Thorsten Kirschberg
EVP of Chemistry
25+ years in Life ScienceTerns Pharmaceuticals Gilead Sciences
Cell Gate
Golden Gate University, MBA University of Münster, Ph.D., Chemistry
Co-lead of Ledipasvir at Gilead
Jim Palmer
VP of Drug
Discovery
30+ years in Life ScienceBiota Ltd
Cytopia Ltd.
Rigel, Inc.
Celera Genomics
Prototek Inc.
Purdue University
Ph.D. Organic Chemistry
Co-inventor of ibrutinib at Celera
Biomea leverages the FUSIONTM System to Create a Suite of Novel Covalent Agents to Improve and Extend the Lives of Patients
Biomea's Development Principles
Validated Targets
Breakthrough
For Covalent
BreakthroughCovalent Chemistry
Validated Targets
InhibitionFor Covalent
Covalent
Inhibition
Chemistry
Biology
Chemistry
Proprietary
Combinations
Medicine
Validated
Targets
Covalent
Inhibitors
ChemistryProprietary Combinations
Drugs pursuing Validated Disease Targetshave a ~2x higher likelihood of approval than molecules pursuing a new mechanism of action
Sources: Nelson et al. (2015) Nat Genet.; Thomas et al. (2016) BIO; In a Landscape of 'Me Too' Drug Development, What Spurs Radical Innovation? HBS Weekly Review (Jun 2018)
Covalent Small Molecule Inhibitorsprovide deep target inactivation and a wider therapeutic window, allowing for longer duration on therapy
Sources: Singh et al. (2011) Nature Reviews Drug Discovery; Cheng et al. (2020) Journal of Hematology & Oncology; Strelow (2017) SLAS Discovery; Kalgutkar & Dalvie (2012) Expert Opin. Drug Discov.;
Combination Therapywith non-overlapping resistance mechanisms results in more durable responses and better outcomes
Sources: Palmer et al. (2019) eLife; Mokhtari et al. (2017) Oncotarget
