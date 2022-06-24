Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biomea Fusion, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMEA   US09077A1060

BIOMEA FUSION, INC.

(BMEA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:06 2022-06-24 pm EDT
11.35 USD   +1.89%
12:56pBIOMEA FUSION : BMEA Corporate Presentation - June 2022
PU
06/23BIOMEA FUSION, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/23Biomea Fusion, Inc. Appoints Elizabeth Faust as Class I Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biomea Fusion : BMEA Corporate Presentation - June 2022

06/24/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

June 2022

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the future business and financial performance of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (the "Company") and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including any projections of financial information or profitability, the initiation, timing and results of pending or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the actual or potential actions of the FDA, the status and timing of ongoing research, development and corporate partnering activities, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for the Company's business; any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding future events, potential markets or market size, or technology developments, and other factors affecting the Company's financial condition or operations. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

2

Experienced and Successful Management Team

Novel FUSION™ System

BMF-219 - Clinical Stage Lead Oncology Asset

BMF-500 and Addtl. Programs Built From FUSIONTM System

We Aim To Cure

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of

covalent small-molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. We believe that our approach may lead to significant improvement and extension of life for patients. Our team is engaged in all phases of drug discovery and development, including target selection, small molecule design, and preclinical and clinical studies to develop innovative medicines.

3

Our Team - 10+ Years of Success Together

Thomas Butler Ramses Erdtmann

Franco Valle

Naomi Cretcher

Heow Tan

Steve Morris MD

Thorsten Kirschberg

Jim Palmer

Chairman & CEO

President & COO

Chief Financial

Chief of People

Chief Technical & Chief Medical Officer

EVP of Chemistry

VP of Drug

Officer

Quality Officer

Discovery

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

22+ years in Life Science

25+ years in Life Science

25+ years in Life Science

30+ years in Life Science

Pharmacyclics

Pharmacyclics

Eidos Therapeutics

Pharmacyclics

Pharmacyclics

HealthChart LLC

Terns Pharmaceuticals

Biota Ltd

Gilead Sciences

Oxygen Investments

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Genentech

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insight Genetics

Gilead Sciences

Cytopia Ltd.

UCLA - MBA Finance

Commerzbank

Pharmacyclics

UC Irvine, BA Comm

Praecis Pharmaceuticals

St. Jude Children's

Cell Gate

Rigel, Inc.

UCSB, MS - Chemistry

University of Münster,

CallidusCloud

SF State University, Comm

Ohio State University

Research Hospital

Golden Gate University,

Celera Genomics

Master's in Banking &

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Santa Clara University

Board certified internist

MBA

Prototek Inc.

Corp Finance

San Jose State University, BS

Leavey School of Business,

(Univ. of Texas SW HSC)

University of Münster,

Purdue University

Corporate Finance

MBA - Finance & Mgmt

and medical oncologist

Ph.D., Chemistry

Ph.D. Organic Chemistry

(Yale University School of

Medicine)

4

Our Vision - We Are Patient Focused and Aim to Cure

Biomea leverages the FUSIONTM System to create a suite of novel agents to improve and extend life for patients

Validated Targets

Breakthrough

For Covalent

Covalent

Inhibition

Chemistry

Biology

Chemistry

Validated

Disease

Targets

Covalent Sm.

Mol. Inhibitors

Drugs pursuing validated targets have a ~2x higher likelihood of approval than molecules pursuing a new mechanism of action

Sources: Nelson et al. (2015) Nat Genet.; Thomas et al. (2016) BIO; In a Landscape of 'Me Too' Drug Development, What Spurs Radical Innovation? HBS Weekly Review (Jun 2018)

Covalent inhibitors provide deep target inactivation and a wider therapeutic window, allowing for longer duration on therapy

Sources: Singh et al. (2011) Nature Reviews Drug Discovery; Cheng et al. (2020) Journal of Hematology & Oncology; Strelow (2017) SLAS Discovery; Kalgutkar & Dalvie (2012) Expert Opin. Drug Discov.;

Proprietary

Combinations

Medicine

Proprietary

Combinations

Combination therapy with non-overlapping resistance mechanisms results in more durable responses and better outcomes

Sources: Palmer et al. (2019) eLife; Mokhtari et al. (2017) Oncotarget

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Biomea Fusion Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 16:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
12:56pBIOMEA FUSION : BMEA Corporate Presentation - June 2022
PU
06/23BIOMEA FUSION, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/23Biomea Fusion, Inc. Appoints Elizabeth Faust as Class I Director
CI
06/22Biomea Fusion Doses First Patient in Multiple Myeloma Cohort of Phase 1 Trial of BMF-21..
MT
06/22Biomea Fusion Announces First Patient Dosed in Multiple Myeloma Cohort of COVALENT-101 ..
GL
06/22Biomea Fusion Announces First Patient Dosed in Multiple Myeloma Cohort of COVALENT-101 ..
GL
06/22Biomea Fusion, Inc. Announces First Patient Dosed in Multiple Myeloma Cohort of COVALEN..
CI
06/06BIOMEA FUSION : Poster presentation titled, “Preclinical Activity of Irreversible me..
PU
06/06BIOMEA FUSION, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04Biomea Fusion Presents Novel Preclinical Data at ADA 2022 Suggesting BMF-219's Potentia..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -73,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 325 M 325 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Biomea Fusion, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,14 $
Average target price 18,80 $
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Butler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rainer M. Erdtmann President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Franco Valle Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Heow Tan Chief Technology & Quality Officer
Anthony Souza Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOMEA FUSION, INC.49.53%298
MODERNA, INC.-43.59%54 123
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.02%38 185
LONZA GROUP AG-35.92%38 059
SEAGEN INC.12.55%31 230
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.73%17 102