Biomea Fusion : BMEA Corporate Presentation - October 2022

10/12/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Corporate Presentation

October 2022

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the future business and financial performance of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (the "Company") and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including any projections of financial information or profitability, the initiation, timing and results of pending or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the actual or potential actions of the FDA, the status and timing of ongoing research, development and corporate partnering activities, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for the Company's business; any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding future events, potential markets or market size, or technology developments, and other factors affecting the Company's financial condition or operations. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

2

Experienced and Successful Management Team

Novel FUSION™ System

BMF-219 - Clinical Stage

Lead Asset

BMF-500 and Additional

Programs

We Aim To Cure

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small-molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. We believe that our approach may lead to significant improvement and extension of life for patients. Our team is engaged in all phases of drug discovery and development, including target selection, small molecule design, and preclinical and clinical studies to develop innovative medicines.

3

Our Team - 10+ Years of Success Together

Thomas Butler

Ramses Erdtmann

Franco Valle

Naomi Cretcher

Heow Tan

Steve Morris MD

Thorsten Kirschberg

Jim Palmer

Chairman & CEO

President & COO

Chief Financial

Chief of People

Chief Technical &

Chief Medical Officer

EVP of Chemistry

VP of Drug

Officer

Quality Officer

Discovery

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

15+ years in Life Science

22+ years in Life Science

25+ years in Life Science

25+ years in Life Science

30+ years in Life Science

Pharmacyclics

Pharmacyclics

Eidos Therapeutics

Pharmacyclics

Pharmacyclics

HealthChart LLC

Terns Pharmaceuticals

Biota Ltd

Gilead Sciences

Oxygen Investments

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Genentech

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insight Genetics

Gilead Sciences

Cytopia Ltd.

UCLA, MBA - Finance

Commerzbank

Pharmacyclics

UC Irvine, BA Comm

Praecis Pharmaceuticals

St. Jude Children's Research

Cell Gate

Rigel, Inc.

UCSB, MS - Chemistry

University of Münster,

CallidusCloud

SF State University, Comm

Ohio State University

Hospital

Golden Gate University, MBA

Celera Genomics

Master's in Banking & Corp

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Santa Clara University

Board certified internist

University of Münster, Ph.D.,

Prototek Inc.

- Co-inventor of FUSION

Finance

San Jose State University, BS

Leavey School of Business,

(Univ. of Texas SW HSC) and

Chemistry

Purdue University

system

Corporate Finance

MBA - Finance & Mgmt

medical oncologist (Yale

Ph.D. Organic Chemistry

- Co-inventor of Remdesivir

University School of

- Co-inventor of FUSION

at Gilead

Medicine)

system

-Co-inventor of FUSION system

- Co-lead of Ledipasvir at

and

Gilead

- Co-inventor of ibrutinib at

Celera

4

Our Vision - We Are Patient Focused and Aim to Cure

Biomea leverages the FUSIONTM System to create a suite of novel covalent agents to improve and extend life for patients

Validated Targets For

Breakthrough

Covalent Inhibition

Covalent

Chemistry

Validated

Disease Targets

Drugs pursuing validated targets have a ~2x higher likelihood of approval than molecules pursuing a new mechanism of action

Sources: Nelson et al. (2015) Nat Genet.; Thomas et al. (2016) BIO; In a Landscape of 'Me Too' Drug Development, What Spurs Radical Innovation? HBS Weekly Review (Jun 2018)

Biology Chemistry

Proprietary

Combinations

Medicine

Covalent Sm.

Mol. Inhibitors

Proprietary

Combinations

Covalent inhibitors provide deep target inactivation and a wider therapeutic window, allowing for longer duration on therapy

Sources: Singh et al. (2011) Nature Reviews Drug Discovery; Cheng et al. (2020) Journal of Hematology & Oncology; Strelow (2017) SLAS Discovery; Kalgutkar & Dalvie (2012) Expert Opin. Drug Discov.;

Combination therapy with non-overlapping resistance mechanisms results in more durable responses and better outcomes

Sources: Palmer et al. (2019) eLife; Mokhtari et al. (2017) Oncotarget

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Biomea Fusion Inc. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 21:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
