  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Biomea Fusion, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    BMEA   US09077A1060

BIOMEA FUSION, INC.

(BMEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Biomea Fusion Moves into New Headquarters and Expands R&D Facility

01/04/2022 | 01:31pm EST
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel irreversible small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers, announced that it has moved into new headquarters in Redwood City, at 900 Middlefield Road.

Located in the heart of Redwood City, within the Crossing 900 development, the new headquarters is immediately adjacent to the Redwood City Caltrain Station. The space offers a vibrant, state-of-the-art work environment of more than 27,000 sq. ft. and will support the company’s anticipated growth in 2022 and beyond. Biomea also announced it has initiated the second phase of the buildout of its R&D Innovation Center, which is anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2022. The expanded 18,000 sq. ft. R&D Innovation Center will support additional biology and medicinal chemistry as well as drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, and process chemistry research for all three programs in the company’s pipeline.

To view Biomea’s current job openings, visit https://biomeafusion.com/careers/.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. An irreversible small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional reversible drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ discovery platform to advance a pipeline of irreversible treatments against key oncogenic drivers of cancer. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing irreversible small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers.

Contact:

Van Sandwick
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
vsandwick@biomeafusion.com
(650) 460-7759


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -40,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 246 M 246 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 66,4%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Butler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rainer M. Erdtmann President
Franco Valle Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Heow Tan Chief Technology & Quality Officer
Anthony Souza Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOMEA FUSION, INC.13.83%246
MODERNA, INC.-7.45%95 301
LONZA GROUP AG-1.63%60 588
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.03%52 265
SEAGEN INC.2.10%28 864
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY0.00%24 096