Biomea Fusion Moves into New Headquarters and Expands R&D Facility

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel irreversible small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers, announced that it has moved into new headquarters in Redwood City, at 900 Middlefield Road.



Located in the heart of Redwood City, within the Crossing 900 development, the new headquarters is immediately adjacent to the Redwood City Caltrain Station. The space offers a vibrant, state-of-the-art work environment of more than 27,000 sq. ft. and will support the company’s anticipated growth in 2022 and beyond. Biomea also announced it has initiated the second phase of the buildout of its R&D Innovation Center, which is anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2022. The expanded 18,000 sq. ft. R&D Innovation Center will support additional biology and medicinal chemistry as well as drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, and process chemistry research for all three programs in the company’s pipeline.

To view Biomea’s current job openings, visit https://biomeafusion.com/careers/.

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. An irreversible small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional reversible drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ discovery platform to advance a pipeline of irreversible treatments against key oncogenic drivers of cancer. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing irreversible small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers.

