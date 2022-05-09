Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biomea Fusion, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMEA   US09077A1060

BIOMEA FUSION, INC.

(BMEA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/09 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.970 USD   -1.00%
04:31pBiomea Fusion to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
GL
04:31pBiomea Fusion to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
GL
04/27Biomea Fusion Announces Acceptance of Multiple Abstracts at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biomea Fusion to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

05/09/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, announced that Thomas Butler, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat at the live Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, May 11th at 4:00pm Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/ and will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ System to advance a pipeline of covalent -binding therapeutic agents against key oncogenic drivers of cancer and metabolic diseases. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing covalent small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers and metabolic diseases.

Contact:

Van Sandwick
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
vsandwick@biomeafusion.com
(650) 460-7759


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
04:31pBiomea Fusion to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
GL
04:31pBiomea Fusion to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
GL
04/27Biomea Fusion Announces Acceptance of Multiple Abstracts at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meetin..
AQ
04/22BIOMEA FUSION : FIRST AMENDMENT TO CHANGE IN CONTROL AND SEVERANCE AGREEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
04/22BIOMEA FUSION, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04/08BIOMEA FUSION : Reports Preclinical Data on BMF-219 and Trial in Progress Presentations at..
PU
04/08BIOMEA FUSION, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/08Biomea Fusion Reports Preclinical Data on BMF-219 and Trial in Progress Presentations a..
AQ
04/08Biomea Fusion Reports Preclinical Data on BMF-219 and Trial in Progress Presentations a..
CI
04/06Biomea Fusion Announces Acceptance of Late Breaking Presentation of Lead Menin Inhibito..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -69,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Biomea Fusion, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOMEA FUSION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,01 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 424%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Butler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rainer M. Erdtmann President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Franco Valle Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Heow Tan Chief Technology & Quality Officer
Anthony Souza Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOMEA FUSION, INC.-46.17%110
MODERNA, INC.-47.08%56 490
LONZA GROUP AG-27.42%42 679
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.21%40 756
SEAGEN INC.-20.16%23 689
CELLTRION, INC.-16.67%18 552