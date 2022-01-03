Biomerica : Investor Presentation

Forward-Looking Statement

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this presentation (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, including statements other than statements of historical facts; such as statements relating to intended launch dates, sales potential, significant benefits, market size, number of sufferers with IBS, prospects, new products, favorable outlook, efficacy of competing products, the FDA pathway, expansion, increases in productivity and margins, expected orders, market competition, anticipated future sales, possible future revenues including InFoods® revenue opportunities, possible FDA or other regulatory clearances, insurance reimbursement availability and amounts, physician adoption rates, physician pricing, patent protection of the InFoods® technology, frequency of patient testing, production volume of the Company, the launch or success of current and new product offerings; as well as statements relating to the Company's tests including; the efficacy of InFoods IBS at treating IBS symptoms in patients, accuracy of the InFoods product at detecting correct foods causing patient IBS symptoms, results of studies testing the efficacy and accuracy, FDA clearance, EUA clearance including CE Mark, the rapidity of testing results, uniqueness of these tests, use and commercial adoption of these tests, pricing of the Company's test kits, domestic and international demand and orders, the Company's manufacturing capacity, patent protection, and all regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization of these tests; and, resource and other constraints on our suppliers; dependence on our third party manufacturers; dependence on international shipping carriers; governmental import/export regulations; competition from other similar products and from competitors that have significantly more financial and other resources available; governmental virus control regulations that may make it difficult or impossible for the company to maintain current operations; and any other aspect of the Company's Tests. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, and accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward- looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Forward looking statements also include the assumptions underlying or relating to such statements. The underlying assumptions could prove to be inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties could materialize, therefore actual results could vary materially. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company's ability to raise additional capital as needed, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships and on regulatory approvals. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in our report on Form 10- K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statements made in this presentation speak only as of the date of the presentation. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation.

Copyright © 2021 Biomerica. All Rights Reserved 2