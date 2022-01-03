Biomerica : Investor Presentation

Log in
Investor Presentation

D e c e m b e r 2 0 2 1

Forward-Looking Statement

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this presentation (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, including statements other than statements of historical facts; such as statements relating to intended launch dates, sales potential, significant benefits, market size, number of sufferers with IBS, prospects, new products, favorable outlook, efficacy of competing products, the FDA pathway, expansion, increases in productivity and margins, expected orders, market competition, anticipated future sales, possible future revenues including InFoods® revenue opportunities, possible FDA or other regulatory clearances, insurance reimbursement availability and amounts, physician adoption rates, physician pricing, patent protection of the InFoods® technology, frequency of patient testing, production volume of the Company, the launch or success of current and new product offerings; as well as statements relating to the Company's tests including; the efficacy of InFoods IBS at treating IBS symptoms in patients, accuracy of the InFoods product at detecting correct foods causing patient IBS symptoms, results of studies testing the efficacy and accuracy, FDA clearance, EUA clearance including CE Mark, the rapidity of testing results, uniqueness of these tests, use and commercial adoption of these tests, pricing of the Company's test kits, domestic and international demand and orders, the Company's manufacturing capacity, patent protection, and all regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization of these tests; and, resource and other constraints on our suppliers; dependence on our third party manufacturers; dependence on international shipping carriers; governmental import/export regulations; competition from other similar products and from competitors that have significantly more financial and other resources available; governmental virus control regulations that may make it difficult or impossible for the company to maintain current operations; and any other aspect of the Company's Tests. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, and accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward- looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Forward looking statements also include the assumptions underlying or relating to such statements. The underlying assumptions could prove to be inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties could materialize, therefore actual results could vary materially. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company's ability to raise additional capital as needed, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships and on regulatory approvals. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in our report on Form 10- K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statements made in this presentation speak only as of the date of the presentation. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation.

Copyright © 2021 Biomerica. All Rights Reserved 2

Diagnostic Guided Therapy

Using Science, Diet and Technology

to Revolutionize the GI Market

Copyright © 2021 Biomerica. All Rights Reserved 3

Investment Highlights

Disruptive Patented Platform Technology redefining the GI Market

First ever FDA-regulated diagnostic therapy

Large Growing Market

  • $30+ Billion expansive market opportunity
  • Robust patent portfolio (9 issued patents; 100+ patents pending)

Significant Milestones Driving Growth

  • InFoods® IBS clinical trial complete
  • H. Pylori antigen test launch
  • ez+detect - Colon Disease Test

Conservative Capital Structure

  • ~18% Insider ownership
  • No warrants, no preferred equity and no debt

Depth of Scientific Leadership

  • SAB Leadership includes US Members of the Rome Foundation
  • Clinical studies lead by principal investigators who set GI "treatment guidelines"

Copyright © 2021 Biomerica. All Rights Reserved 4

Leadership, Board & Depth in Science

Management

ZACK IRANI

  • Chief Executive Officer & Chairman
  • Previous CEO & Chairman of Lancer Orthodontics Inc.

ALLEN BARBIERI

  • Executive Vice Chairman
  • Previous CEO of numerous public and private companies
  • Board member at CareTrust REIT

STEVE SLOAN

  • Chief Financial Officer
  • Previously held various roles at General Electric and Medtronic

Board of Directors

Cathy Coste, CPA

Jane Emerson, MD, PhD

Mark Sirgo, PharmD

Scientific Advisory Board

Principal

Investigators or

Collaborators for:

DOUGLAS DROSSMAN, MD

  • President Emeritus, Rome Foundation
  • Co-DirectorEmeritus, UNC Center for Functional GI and Motility Disorders

LIN CHANG, MD

  • Professor of Medicine, UCLA, Division

of Digestive Diseases

  • Rome Board member
  • Served on FDA GI advisory panel

WILLIAM CHEY, MD, AGAF,

FACG, FACP

  • Professor GI & Nutrition Sciences, Univ. of Michigan

Rome Board member

  • Co-DirectorMichigan Bowel Program

WILLIAM WHITEHEAD, PHD

  • Director, UNC Center for Functional GI and Motility Disorders

ANTHONY LEMBO, MD

Harvard Medical & Beth Israel

Deaconess Medical Center

  • Associate Editor of Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology and Digestive Diseases and Science

InFoods® Principal Investigators

WILLIAM CHEY, MD, AGAF,

FACG, FACP

  • University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
  • Director of the Digestive Diseases Center
  • Co-Authorof ACG Guidelines

ANTHONY LEMBO, MD

Harvard - Beth Israel Deaconess

Medical Center

TISHA LUNSFORD, MD

  • Mayo Clinic
  • Director of the Motility Interest Group

BRIAN LACY, MD, PHD

  • Mayo Clinic
  • Current co-Editor in Chief of the American Journal of Gastroenterology
  • Co-Authorof ACG Guidelines

EAMONN QUIGLEY, MD

  • Chief, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Houston Methodist

BROOKS CASH, MD, AGAF, FACG,

FACP, FASGE

  • Chief of Gastroenterology, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Copyright © 2021 Biomerica. All Rights Reserved 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Biomerica Inc. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,15 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,89 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52,0 M 52,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart BIOMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Biomerica, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,16 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zackary S. Irani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Sloan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jane F. Emerson Independent Director
Francis R. Cano Independent Director
Allen C. Barbieri Executive Vice Chairman & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOMERICA, INC.0.00%49
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.00%241 365
MEDTRONIC PLC0.00%139 095
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.00%71 683
HOYA CORPORATION0.00%54 824
DEXCOM, INC.0.00%52 042