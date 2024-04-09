Stock BIM BIOMÉRIEUX
bioMérieux

Equities

BIM

FR0013280286

Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Real-time Euronext Paris
 10:56:59 2024-04-09 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
105 EUR +7.36% Intraday chart for bioMérieux +2.94% +4.37%
04:38pm BIOMERIEUX : A strong start to 2024 Alphavalue
04:14pm BioMérieux: hailed for its business review and targets CF
Latest news about bioMérieux

BIOMERIEUX : A strong start to 2024 Alphavalue
BioMérieux: hailed for its business review and targets CF
U.S. Futures Mixed, European Stocks Lower Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data This Week DJ
Transcript : BioMérieux S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
BioMérieux: targets set for 2024-28 CF
BioMérieux: growth of over 6% in Q1 CF
BioMérieux: food safety initiative CF
BioMérieux: FDA approval for multiplex PCR test CF
Berenberg Upgrades BioMérieux to Buy from Hold, Lifts PT MT
BIOMÉRIEUX : Berenberg upgrades its recommendation to 'buy CF
BioMérieux: Invest Securities reiterates its opinion CF
Invest Securities Keeps BioMérieux at Buy, Reduces PT MT
BIOMÉRIEUX : Invest Securities remains positive, reduces its target CF
BIOMERIEUX : Good end to 2023; routine testing dynamics remain intact Alphavalue
Transcript : BioMérieux S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2024
BioMérieux S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
BioMérieux: RNPG down 21% in 2023 CF
SpinChip Diagnostics AS announced that it has received NOK 115 million in funding from bioMérieux S.A. CI
BioMérieux appoints two new members to its Executive Committee CF
BioMérieux Buys Remaining 84% Stake in Canada's Lumed MT
BioMérieux: full acquisition of Lumed CF
BioMérieux S.A. acquired remaining 84% stake in Luméd inc. CI
Invest Securities Lowers BioMérieux's PT, Keeps Buy Rating MT
BIOMERIEUX : Healthy performances across the non-COVID-19 offerings; guidance maintained Alphavalue
Transcript : BioMérieux S.A., Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 26, 2023

Company Profile

bioMérieux designs, develops, produces, and sells systems used in clinical practice to diagnose infectious diseases (including HIV, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections), cancers, and cardiovascular pathologies based on a biological sample (blood, saliva, urine, etc.). Net sales break down by sector of application as follows: - medical applications (84.4%): in industry, microbiological testing of samples from finished products, materials during the manufacturing process, or the environment, primarily in the food-processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors; - industrial applications (15.6%). The group's diagnostic systems consist of three elements with related services: reagents, instruments (or platforms or analyzers), software, and services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (32.4%), North America (44.1), Asia/Pacific (17.3%) and Latin America (6.2%).
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2024-04-25 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Call
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for bioMérieux

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
97.8 EUR
Average target price
110.6 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.14%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Diagnostic & Testing Substances

1st Jan change Capi.
BIOMÉRIEUX Stock bioMérieux
+4.57% 12.54B
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.
-13.57% 7.34B
DIASORIN S.P.A. Stock DiaSorin S.p.A.
-4.93% 4.97B
10X GENOMICS, INC. Stock 10x Genomics, Inc.
-32.97% 4.35B
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD. Stock Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
-5.72% 4.32B
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
-2.15% 4.1B
ANDON HEALTH CO., LTD. Stock Andon Health Co., Ltd.
+7.65% 2.63B
VITROLIFE AB Stock Vitrolife AB
-4.57% 2.4B
MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. Stock Myriad Genetics, Inc.
+9.14% 1.83B
SHANGHAI RUNDA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
-5.60% 1.59B
Diagnostic & Testing Substances
