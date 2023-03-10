Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BioMérieux
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIM   FR0013280286

BIOMÉRIEUX

(BIM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:25:58 2023-03-10 am EST
95.52 EUR   -1.46%
03:24aBiomerieux : BioFire Defense partners with BARDA to accelerate development of the Specific Diagnostics SPECIFIC REVEAL™ Rapid AST System
PU
03/09Good timing to go long again
MS
03/08Biomerieux : Résultats annuels 2022 - 8 mars 2023
PU
BioMerieux : BioFire Defense partners with BARDA to accelerate development of the Specific Diagnostics SPECIFIC REVEAL™ Rapid AST System

03/10/2023 | 03:24am EST
BioFire Defense partners with BARDA

to accelerate development of the Specific Diagnostics

SPECIFIC REVEAL™ Rapid AST System

Marcy-l'Étoile, France - March 10, 2023

bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, announces that BioFire Defense, LLC, its affiliate and leader in pathogen detection systems for the U.S. Department of Defense, has received a contract from the BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority), a component of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to accelerate development of the Specific Diagnostics SPECIFIC REVEAL™ Rapid AST System, a rapid, modular, antimicrobial-susceptibility test platform that can deliver phenotypic results in an average of five and a half hours1 from positive blood cultures.

The BARDA contract supports expansion of the SPECIFIC REVEAL™ Rapid AST System test menu to include other sample types starting with Gram-negative isolates with contract options to expand the menu to include Gram-positive blood culture and Gram-positive isolates. The contract is one component of the BARDA's Detection Diagnostics and Devices Infrastructure Division (DDDI) medical countermeasure portfolio.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number 75A50122C0005.

"The SPECIFIC REVEAL™ Rapid AST System provides rapid phenotypic results in an average of 5.5 hours compared to up to 2 days for traditional AST platforms," said Pierre Boulud, Chief Operating Officer, Clinical Operations, bioMérieux. "This innovative platform allows rapid targeted antimicrobial therapy, improving patient care while helping to improve antibiotic stewardship".

Designed for ease of use, the platform requires little sample preparation, and substantially shortens the time from sample arrival in the laboratory to the selection of targeted antimicrobial therapy.

In April 2022, bioMérieux acquired Specific Diagnostics to strengthen its long-term commitment to two interlinked global public health challenges: sepsis management and the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

  1. Tibbetts R, George S, Burwell R, Rajeev L, Rhodes PA, Singh P, Samuel L. Performance of the Reveal Rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing System on Gram-Negative Blood Cultures at a Large Urban Hospital. J Clin Microbiol. 2022 Jun 15;60(6):e0009822.

About BioFire Defense, LLC

BioFire Defense, Salt Lake City, UT, develops and manufactures infectious disease test panels for the BIOFIRE® FILMARRAY® systems, BioFire Defense has worked with the Department of Defense and other US Government Agencies, to develop advanced PCR based platforms for detection and diagnosis of infectious disease and biothreat pathogens, since 1998. BioFire's FilmArray® 2.0 and the BioFire® FilmArray® Torch systems are fast, easy-to-use, PCR based platforms that test for over 200 different pathogens on nine FDA cleared syndromic diagnostic panels, three additional panels authorized for emergency use, and five environmental test panels. BioFire Defense, LLC is a subsidiary of bioMérieux S.A. (Marcy L'Etoile, France).

BIOMÉRIEUX GAME CHANGER FOR 60 YEARS

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics since 1963, bioMérieux is present in 45 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2022, revenues reached €3.6 billion, with over 93% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

www.biomerieux.com.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market. Symbol: BIM - ISIN Code: FR0013280286

Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

CONTACTS

INVESTORS RELATIONS

bioMérieux Franck Admant

Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 20 00 investor.relations@biomerieux.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

CORPORATE

UNITED STATES

France

bioMérieux

bioMérieux

Image Sept

Romain Duchez

Stephen Norton

Claire Doligez

Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 21 99

Tel. : +1 801-940-9051

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 70 74 48

media@biomerieux.com

stephen.norton@biomerieux.com

cdoligez@image7.fr

Disclaimer

BioMérieux SA published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 08:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
