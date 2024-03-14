Pierre Boulud, Chief Executive Officer, says: "bioMérieux delivered a very solid operatingperformance in a post COVID environment with a +11% growth in sales excluding respiratory panels and a contributive operating income in the high end of expectations before foreign exchange headwinds. The product portfolio has been significantly enhanced in 2023 with the launches of several innovative products such as BIOFIRE® SPOTFIRE®, VIDAS® KUBE® and VITEK® REVEALTM. In 2024, we expect to continue to deliver a dynamic sales growth thanks to our four growth engines: microbiology solutions, BIOFIRE® non-respiratory panels, BIOFIRE® SPOTFIRE® and Industrial Applications. I will be glad, together with the Executive Committee, to share with investors, the bioMerieux mid-term business perspectives during our Capital Markets Day to be held in Paris on April 9th 2024. "

improvement of the operating margin of at least +50bps at constant exchange rate

Contributive operating income reached €610 million (16.6% of sales) up +2% at constant exchange rate and scope, a solid performance in the context of the normalization of the operating expenses post COVID, in the high end of the guidance before higher than expected negative foreign exchange headwinds (-€55 million).

Full year sales of €3,675 million up +6.6% organic (+ 2.4% as reported) exceeding expectations thanks to an excellent performance of microbiology and BIOFIRE

Strong dynamic for the Industrial Applications business with a +11% increase in sales over the quarter driven by both food and pharma segments

Marcy l'Etoile (France), March 14, 2024 - The Board of Directors of bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, met on March 13 under the chairmanship of Alexandre Mérieux and approved the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Consolidated data 2023 2022 % Change % Change In € millions As reported at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation Net Sales 3,675 3,589 +2.4% +6.6% Contributive operating income(1) 610 664 -8.2% +2.0% % sales 16.6% 18.5% 439 Operating income 587 -25.2% -23,2% Net income, group share 358 452 -21.0% -7,4% Diluted net income per share (in €) € 3.01 € 3.82

Means before non-recurring items, amortization and depreciation of intangible assets linked to acquisitions and related cost

SALES

NB: Unless otherwise stated, sales growth is expressed at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation (like-for-like).

Consolidated sales amounted to €3,675 million in 2023, up 6.6% like-for-like from €3,589 million in the prior-year period. Reported growth stood at 2.4% for the period. The appreciation of the Euro versus most currencies in 2023, and specifically the US dollar, the Chinese yuan and the Argentinian peso, had a negative impact of -€141 million on sales over the year.

Evolution of sales

In € millions

SALES - TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 3,589 Currency effect -141 -3.9% Changes in scope of consolidation & Hyperinflation -10 -0.3% Organic growth (at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation) +236 +6.6% SALES - TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 3,675 +2.4%

NB: A definition of the currency effect and of changes in the scope of consolidation is provided at the end of this press release.

ANALYSIS OF SALES BY APPLICATION

Q4 Q4 % % change 12 months 12 months % change % change 2023 2022 change exchange rates ended ended as reported exchange rates Sales by Application at constant at constant as reported and scope of Dec. 31, Dec. 31, and scope of In € millions consolidation 2023 2022 consolidation Clinical Applications 854.5 885.4 -3.5% +1.8% 3,099.3 3,040.1 +1.9% +6.1% Molecular biology 424.2 459.0 -7.6% -3.8% 1,417.3 1,415.8 +0.1% +3.0% Microbiology 335.8 309.9 +8.4% +14.2% 1,266.7 1,163.8 +8.8% +13.7% Immunoassays 91.6 104.3 -12.2% -7.6% 373.0 404.1 -7.7% -3.0% Other lines(1) 3.0 12.2 -75.8% -16.7% 42.4 56.4 -24.9% -4.9% Industrial Applications(2) 151.7 143.8 +5.5% +11.0% 575.4 549.0 +4.8% +9.0% TOTAL SALES 1,006.2 1,029.2 -2.2% +3.1% 3,674.7 3,589.1 +2.4% +6.6%