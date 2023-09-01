bioMérieux - First-Half 2023 Results

€1,770 million in first-half 2023 sales, up 8.3% like-for-like; organic growth excluding respiratory panels amounts to +11%, slightly ahead of the full-year sales growth guidance excluding respiratory panels of +8 to +10%.

Q2 sales organic growth at 9.2% driven by a strong momentum in clinical microbiology (+18%) and BIOFIRE ® non-respiratory panels (+23%) combined with a solid growth in industrial applications (+10%)

Contributive operating income before non-recurring items reached €291 million (16.5% of sales) for the first half of the year, decreasing by 1.5% like for like versus H1 2022, as expected.

non-recurring items reached €291 million (16.5% of sales) for the first half of the year, decreasing by 1.5% like for like versus H1 2022, as expected. Promising start of the new BIOFIRE ® SPOTFIRE ® , VIDAS ® KUBE™ and VITEK ® REVEAL™ instruments and a very positive trend for VITEK ® MS PRIME .

Pierre Boulud, Chief Executive Officer, said: "bioMérieux performed well in the first half of 2023, in line with its targets, illustrating the relevance of our product portfolio to support the fight against infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance. In addition, we have successfully launched several new products,that will reinforce our leadership in the market. We do confirm our annual guidance."

Marcy l'Étoile (France), September 1st, 2023 - The Board of Directors of bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, met on August 31st under the chairmanship of Alexandre Mérieux and approved the consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023.