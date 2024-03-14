Stock BIM BIOMÉRIEUX
bioMérieux

Equities

BIM

FR0013280286

Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 12:00:14 2024-03-14 pm EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
100.2 EUR -0.25% Intraday chart for bioMérieux +0.22% -0.76%
04:40pm BIOMERIEUX : Good end to 2023; routine testing dynamics remain intact Alphavalue
09:13am BioMérieux S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Latest news about bioMérieux

BIOMERIEUX : Good end to 2023; routine testing dynamics remain intact Alphavalue
BioMérieux S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
BioMérieux: RNPG down 21% in 2023 CF
BioMérieux appoints two new members to its Executive Committee CF
BioMérieux Buys Remaining 84% Stake in Canada's Lumed MT
BioMérieux: full acquisition of Lumed CF
BioMérieux S.A. acquired remaining 84% stake in Luméd inc. CI
Invest Securities Lowers BioMérieux's PT, Keeps Buy Rating MT
BIOMERIEUX : Healthy performances across the non-COVID-19 offerings; guidance maintained Alphavalue
Transcript : BioMérieux S.A., Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 26, 2023
BioMerieux Partners with White Labs to Develop GENE-Up® BrewPRO? Yeast Slurry CI
FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.2% as Sentiment Remains Weak, Rentokil Slips on Disappointing Update DJ
Oxford Nanopore gets bioMerieux backing as announces clinical foray AN
BioMérieux Invests GBP70 Million in Oxford Nanopore Technologies MT
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc announced that it has received £70 million in funding from bioMérieux S.A. CI
Chinese headwinds could be more severe than expected Alphavalue
Stifel Lifts bioMérieux PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Invest Securities Maintains BioMérieux at Buy, Trims PT MT
BIOMERIEUX : Mixed Q2; longer-term virtues remain in place Alphavalue
US Futures Rise, European Stocks Mixed Ahead of Jobs Data DJ
BioMérieux S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : BioMérieux S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Sep 01, 2023
ODDO BHF Upgrades BioMérieux to Outperforming from Neutral MT
Transcript : BioMérieux S.A. - Special Call
BIOMERIEUX : A good start to the year Alphavalue

Company Profile

bioMérieux designs, develops, produces, and sells systems used in clinical practice to diagnose infectious diseases (including HIV, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections), cancers, and cardiovascular pathologies based on a biological sample (blood, saliva, urine, etc.). Net sales break down by sector of application as follows: - medical applications (84.7%): in industry, microbiological testing of samples from finished products, materials during the manufacturing process, or the environment, primarily in the food-processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors; - industrial applications (15.3%). The group's diagnostic systems consist of three elements with related services: reagents, instruments (or platforms or analyzers), software, and services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.3%), North America (45.4%), Asia/Pacific (17.4%) and Latin America (5.9%).
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for bioMérieux

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
100.4 EUR
Average target price
108.1 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.66%
Company calendar

