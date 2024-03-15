While lowering its target price from €127 to €120, Invest Securities reiterates its 'buy' opinion on bioMérieux, 'an unfairly discounted stock in the IVD (in vitro diagnostics) industry, given its remarkable ability to navigate the post-Covid environment'.

The 2024 P/E for the next financial year is around 23 times, with a yield close to 1%.

