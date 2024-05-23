bioMérieux designs, develops, produces, and sells systems used in clinical practice to diagnose infectious diseases (including HIV, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections), cancers, and cardiovascular pathologies based on a biological sample (blood, saliva, urine, etc.). Net sales break down by sector of application as follows: - medical applications (84.4%): in industry, microbiological testing of samples from finished products, materials during the manufacturing process, or the environment, primarily in the food-processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors; - industrial applications (15.6%). The group's diagnostic systems consist of three elements with related services: reagents, instruments (or platforms or analyzers), software, and services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (32.4%), North America (44.1), Asia/Pacific (17.3%) and Latin America (6.2%).

