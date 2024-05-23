Malawi Ministry of Health, bioMérieux, and Pfizer Form Country's First Multisectoral Collaboration to Help Address Antimicrobial Resistance

23 May 2024 13:02 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

BIOMERIEUX

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1256735_PR_Pfizer_bioMrieux_and_Malawi_MOH_AMR_AMS_Collaboration_20240523.pdf

Source

BIOMERIEUX

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

BIOMERIEUX

ISIN

FR0013280286

Symbol

BIM

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BioMérieux SA published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 11:07:09 UTC.