BioMérieux: a positive week, analysts optimistic

The bioMérieux share looks set to rise for five out of five sessions this week on the Paris Bourse, buoyed by favorable analysts' opinions.



At around 11:30 am, the in vitro diagnostics specialist's share price was up 5%, bringing its gains for the week as a whole to almost 6%.



In a note released yesterday, analysts at TP ICAP Midcap explained that they had decided to return to buy on the stock, whereas they had previously issued a 'hold' recommendation, due to its recent downward movement.



Although the analysts say they have no explanation for the downturn - other than the elections in France and the USA, which have fuelled fears of a possible tax on 'superprofits' - they once again see upside potential in the stock.



'The stock has fallen by a substantial amount (-17% since the CMD), rebuilding upside relative to our price target of 106 euros', explain the analysts.



In Selo, TP ICAP Midcap, the messages delivered during the last investor day were convincing, both in terms of growth levers and operational performance.



For their part, Stifel's analysts continue to recommend the share as a buy, and to make it one of their favorite small and mid-cap stocks in Europe.



They consider the French group to be the "Eldorado" in on-site microbiological testing, and describe the company as the undisputed market leader in multiplex testing for infectious diseases.



Stifel thus expects a solid improvement in the company's operating margin, thanks to the simplification of its technological processes and organization.



The research firm also highlights an "attractive" valuation based on a PER of 20x for 2024, while the group generates average annual earnings growth expected at 17%.



