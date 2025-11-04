In its trading update, bioMérieux said it now expects organic revenue growth of between +5.5% and +6.5% at constant exchange rates (down from +6% to +7.5%) for 2025, "due to a late respiratory season."
The in-vitro diagnostics group nevertheless confirmed that it expects growth of between +12% and +18% in its current operating income at constant exchange rates, "based on nine-month profitability fully in line with the GO-28 trajectory."
Since the beginning of the year, bioMérieux's sales reached €2.99bn, up 4.2% on a reported basis and up 7.3% on an organic basis (excluding currency and scope effects), "perfectly in line with the announced targets."
It claims organic growth of 9% for the four growth drivers of the GO-28 strategic plan (BIOFIRE non-respiratory panels, SPOTFIRE, microbiology and industrial applications), and 6% for BIOFIRE respiratory panels.
"We continue to grow our installed base, particularly for BIOFIRE and SPOTFIRE, which are growing at a faster pace than in 2024, paving the way for growth in the coming years," said CEO Pierre Boulud.
bioMérieux designs, develops, produces, and sells systems used in clinical practice to diagnose infectious diseases (including HIV, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections), cancers, and cardiovascular pathologies based on a biological sample (blood, saliva, urine, etc.). Net sales break down by sector of application as follows:
- medical applications (84.8%): in industry, microbiological testing of samples from finished products, materials during the manufacturing process, or the environment, primarily in the food-processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors;
- industrial applications (15.2%).
The group's diagnostic systems consist of three elements with related services: reagents, instruments (or platforms or analyzers), software, and services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.9%), North America (45%), Asia/Pacific (16,5%) and Latin America (6.6%).
