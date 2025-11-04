In its trading update, bioMérieux said it now expects organic revenue growth of between +5.5% and +6.5% at constant exchange rates (down from +6% to +7.5%) for 2025, "due to a late respiratory season."



The in-vitro diagnostics group nevertheless confirmed that it expects growth of between +12% and +18% in its current operating income at constant exchange rates, "based on nine-month profitability fully in line with the GO-28 trajectory."



Since the beginning of the year, bioMérieux's sales reached €2.99bn, up 4.2% on a reported basis and up 7.3% on an organic basis (excluding currency and scope effects), "perfectly in line with the announced targets."



It claims organic growth of 9% for the four growth drivers of the GO-28 strategic plan (BIOFIRE non-respiratory panels, SPOTFIRE, microbiology and industrial applications), and 6% for BIOFIRE respiratory panels.



"We continue to grow our installed base, particularly for BIOFIRE and SPOTFIRE, which are growing at a faster pace than in 2024, paving the way for growth in the coming years," said CEO Pierre Boulud.