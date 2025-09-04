In its interim earnings report, bioMérieux announced that it was adjusting its 2025 targets, tightening them down, now anticipating organic sales growth of +6% to +7.5% (compared with 'at least 7%' initially), impacted by the downturn in the Chinese market.



However, the group now anticipates higher ROCC (contributive recurring operating income) growth of +12% to +18% LFL (compared to 'at least 10%' initially), supported by improved operating leverage.



For H1 2025, bioMérieux reported a 25% decline in net attributable income to €161m, due to the partial impairment of the Reveal technology, but ROCC of €372m, up 24% on a comparable basis.



The in-vitro diagnostics specialist's ROCC thus represents a margin of 18.2% of sales, up 210bp, for revenue of just over €2.04bn, representing organic growth of 9.4%.



The group states that this sales growth was driven by a 10% increase at constant exchange rates in the four growth drivers of its GO-28 strategic plan and 12% organic growth in sales of Biofire respiratory panels.