MERIEUX NutriSciences :' EnviroMap Collaborates with BIOMERIEUX, Inc.

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a leader in global food safety and quality, is proud to announce their digital platform EnviroMap®, a secure, cloud-based system to manage environmental sampling programs, is now available through bioMérieux, Inc., a world leader in the field of food safety and quality laboratory in vitro diagnostics.

The bioMérieux full suite of microbiology solutions interfaces seamlessly with EnviroMap technology. Results automatically upload for real time decision making and enhanced traceability. EnviroMap supports scheduling, mitigation, reporting, and corrective actions.

"With this expansion to our portfolio of microbiology solutions, our customers can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their entire operation, thereby increasing actionable insights and confidence in the integrity of their valuable data," says Miguel Villa, Vice-President AMERICAS Industry for bioMérieux, Inc. "Combined with the expertise of Mérieux NutriSciences, the industry is now able to lean into the future with data-rich solutions, backed by partnerships they've counted on for over 55 years."

"EnviroMap complete environmental automation, in combination with bioMérieux technology, further enhances support for our customers in managing their environmental monitoring programs," says Agnès Houpiart-Dupré, Vice-President Digital Solutions of Mérieux NutriSciences. "EnviroMap enables our customers to develop their EMP end to end, in their own labs or with external labs. No matter the source, the data flows effortlessly, offering complete & easy to interpret information of their environment. Ultimately, this system reduces time, prevents errors, and can give early warning signs for food safety risks."

EnviroMap is now available from bioMérieux, Inc.

About Mérieux NutriSciences

Mérieux NutriSciences is a leading global food safety and quality partner – offering chemistry and microbiology testing, labeling, auditing, consulting, sensory testing, customized training, research services, and digital solutions to the food and nutrition industry. Focused on customer excellence, we protect consumers' health through nutritional research, scientific excellence, and innovation. We customize our services to meet the needs of individual manufacturers, food processors, caterers, restaurants, and retailers. Headquartered in Chicago, Mérieux NutriSciences has grown from a single laboratory to have a global presence. Present in 24 countries, Mérieux NutriSciences employs 7,000 people worldwide working in just over 100 laboratories.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over 55 years, bioMérieux is present in 44 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2019, revenues reached €2.7 billion, with over 90% of international sales.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

Symbol: BIM – ISIN Code: FR0013280286

Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com.

