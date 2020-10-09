bioMerieux : Annual Report 2019

23n Diagnostic tests, essential for pharmaceutical
product quality
n Diagnostics for food safety
CLOSE TO OUR CUSTOMERS WITH
A RANGE OF SERVICES
A TRADITION OF OPEN INNOVATION
CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY
38n Committed to being a socially responsible company
with a humanist vision
n Committed to people
n Committed to our workforce
n Committed to respecting the environment
n Committed to ethics in business
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND
FINANCIAL TABLES
n Corporate Governance
n Key figures
n Financial tables
n The bioMérieux share
GLOSSARY & REFERENCES
bioMérieux,
a family commitment to combat infectious diseases
bioMérieux is first and foremost a human and scientific adventure that began more than 55 years ago.
Our expertise and our commitment to expand the frontiers of knowledge in biology are rooted in
an entrepreneurial story that has been ongoing for more than a century.
In 1897, Marcel Mérieux, who had studied under Louis Pasteur, founded his laboratory in Lyon where he developed the first anti-tetanus sera. From the very beginning, the Institut Mérieux laid the groundwork for a bio-industrial organization that would make its mark on both vaccinology and later on the diagnosis of infectious diseases on a global scale.
bioMérieux, headquartered in Marcy l'Étoile, France, was created in 1963 by Alain Mérieux and today employs nearly 12,000 people.
The Company specializes in providing in vitro diagnostic solutions that determine the source of a disease or contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Our products are mainly used in
the clinical field for diagnosing infectious diseases, and in the industrial field for the detection of microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.
bioMérieux is present in 44 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. Over 90% of sales are generated internationally.
Since 2014, Alexandre Mérieux, the great-grandson of Marcel, has been at the helm of this family-owned company as Chief Executive Officer. In December 2017, he was appointed Chairman and CEO by the Board of Directors.
bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market. (Symbol: BIM - ISIN: FR0010096479).
Website: www.biomerieux.com
PIONEERING DIAGNOSTICS
TO ADDRESS PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGES
ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE
SEPSIS
EMERGING PATHOGENS
PROTECTING CONSUMER HEALTH
HUMAN
12,000 employees
44 countries
Diversity and multiculturalism
FINANCIAL
Stable family shareholder structure
Mutual trust with financial partners (investors and banks)
Solid cash flow generation
IN INNOVATION
• 14% of sales
• 1,800 employeesOUR RESOURCES
• 18 sites
INDUSTRIAL
18 bio-industrial sites
< 4,000 employees
< 12,000 suppliers
Policy of sustained investments
ENVIRONMENTAL
Careful, responsible consumption of natural resources and primary raw materials
658,000 m3 water
225 GWh energy,
including 14% renewable energy
68 kt CO2e
CORPORATE CULTURE
• Humanist corporate commitment
• Quality social dialogue
• Global Code of Conduct
CLINICIANS
PHARMA INDUSTRY
BIOTECH • COSMETICS
BIOLOGISTS • HOSPITALS
LABORATORIES
HEALTH OF PATIENTS
AGRI-FOOD
AND CONSUMERS
INDUSTRY
OUR VALUE CREATION
SUPPORT THE SUCCESS AND COMMITMENT OF OUR WORKFORCE
ACHIEVE RESULTS THAT GUARANTEE OUR INDEPENDENCE
STRENGTHEN THE MEDICAL AND ECONOMIC VALUE OF DIAGNOSTICS
SUSTAIN AND DEVELOP OUR INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY
REDUCE OUR ENVIRONMENTAL FOOTPRINT
COMMITTED TO PEOPLE AND LOCAL COMMUNITIES
21 hours of training per employee
Access to training rate: 89%
7.3% internal mobility
Employee share ownership plan
Increase in sales: +8% CAGR 2016-2019
Net income: +15% CAGR 2016-2019
Free cash flow: €150 million in 2019
Dividends: +14% (2016-2019)
Open innovation (joint research laboratories, public/private partnerships)
Product quality and product safety
Medical-economicstudies: the positive impact of diagnostics on health systems
Local purchasing policies
9 sites certified OHSAS 18001 / ISO 45001
Extensive industrial know-how
Responsible purchasing commitment to our suppliers
9 sites certified ISO 14001
2020 targets exceeded with 20% reduction in energy & water consumption and greenhouse gas emissions
Product eco-design approach
70 agreements in 5 years with labour unions in France
Code of Conduct training for all employees
Responsible tax policy consistent with local business activity
bioMérieux employee involvement in local communities
3.5%o of sales allocated to philanthropy, including the Mérieux Foundation and Fondation Christophe et Rodolphe Mérieux
• Ties to local stakeholders
4 GENERATIONS DEDICATED TO PUBLIC HEALTH
A FAMILY COMPANY WITH A LONG TERM VISION
1897 - Marcel Mérieux founds
1963 - Alain Mérieux
the Institut Mérieux
founds bioMérieux
1894 - Marcel Mérieux studies with Louis Pasteur
1937 - Dr Charles Mérieux
take up the reins
2015 - Alexandre Mérieux
becomes CEO and then
Chairman and CEO
in 2017
BIOMÉRIEUX • 2019 ANNUAL REPORT
"EDITO
Alexandre Mérieux
Chairman and CEO
Our strategic choices for diagnostic solutions that address major healthcare challenges and our balanced international presence have a clear impact, reflected in the strong sales momentum that we have recorded for several years now. In 2019, bioMérieux generated sales of €2,675 million, representing growth of 7.2%, with contributive operating income before non-recurring items reaching €389 million in line with the targets set by the Company.
These results confirm our place among the major in vitro diagnostics players worldwide and strengthen our positioning in this market.
Patient health and consumer safety are at the heart of our concerns.
By developing increasingly rapid and accurate diagnostic tests, we contribute to improving patient management while containing healthcare costs. We also apply our expertise at the service of the agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries to control the microbiological quality of their products.
In 2019, we strengthened our leadership position in the field of microbiology with our complete VITEK® range for automated microbial identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing and our BACT/ALERT® blood culture systems. In the field of molecular biology, the innovative syndromic approach to diagnostics provided by our BIOFIRE® FILMARRAY® range continued its robust growth. It is being adopted by an increasing number of laboratories on
all continents, confirming the importance of this approach. In the field of immunoassays, we are a specialist player and invest in the development of high medical value tests that enrich our pipeline of innovations, in particular for the VIDAS® line and in the expansion of this activity with our increased shareholding in Hybiome. This Chinese company develops products that complement those of bioMérieux, thus consolidating our presence in China.
Finally, in the field of industrial microbiology, the growth of our business has been boosted by the acquisition of Invisible Sentinel in 2019, an American start-up specialized in tests for the quality control of beverages.
Since its foundation more than 55 years ago, bioMérieux has developed extensive expertise in infectious disease diagnostics to address major health challenges such as antimicrobial resistance, sepsis and respiratory infections.
We are very proud that this expertise has been recognized. For example, in 2019, we were selected to be a key supplier in a tender process organized by the Fleming Fund, a UK aid investment program to tackle antimicrobial resistance in resource-limited countries.
At bioMérieux, we take a socially responsible approach to our business activities. In step with our company's development, we organize initiatives to promote awareness, education and prevention among healthcare professionals in order to support better patient care. We also uphold our commitments as a socially-responsible company by sponsoring initiatives in solidarity with communities in the countries where we operate, and by supporting the Mérieux Foundation and the Fondation Christophe et Rodolphe Mérieux, two independent family foundations that fight infectious diseases in developing countries.
These actions embody our humanist culture and the sense of commitment that drives all bioMérieux employees. This mindset is enriched by the importance we place on creating a working environment that fosters professional development. We weigh the impact of this approach on a daily basis, particularly in emergency situations such as the COVID-19 outbreak in late 2019.
bioMérieux was mobilized as early as January 2020 to develop a complementary diagnostic strategy to help healthcare professionals fight this epidemic. Thanks to the remarkable commitment of our teams, two molecular biology tests, in the ARGENE® and BIOFIRE® ranges, were made available to laboratories in March and SARS-CoV-2 was included in the BIOFIRE® syndromic Respiratory panel in May. We have validated the performance of
2 serology tests, VIDAS®anti-SARS-CoV-2, for the detection of antibodies in people who have been exposed to the virus.
Building on our many strengths and despite the global uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we intend to pursue bioMérieux's growth and, now more than ever, to serve our public health mission - both in the short term to meet the needs of healthcare professionals as they manage this pandemic, and in the long term by continuing to expand our diagnostic testing portfolio to better satisfy the needs of our customers worldwide.
BIOMÉRIEUX • 2019 ANNUAL REPORT
