bioMerieux : Annual Report 2019

bioMérieux,

a family commitment to combat infectious diseases

bioMérieux is first and foremost a human and scientific adventure that began more than 55 years ago.

Our expertise and our commitment to expand the frontiers of knowledge in biology are rooted in

an entrepreneurial story that has been ongoing for more than a century.

In 1897, Marcel Mérieux, who had studied under Louis Pasteur, founded his laboratory in Lyon where he developed the first anti-tetanus sera. From the very beginning, the Institut Mérieux laid the groundwork for a bio-industrial organization that would make its mark on both vaccinology and later on the diagnosis of infectious diseases on a global scale.

bioMérieux, headquartered in Marcy l'Étoile, France, was created in 1963 by Alain Mérieux and today employs nearly 12,000 people.

The Company specializes in providing in vitro diagnostic solutions that determine the source of a disease or contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Our products are mainly used in

the clinical field for diagnosing infectious diseases, and in the industrial field for the detection of microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is present in 44 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. Over 90% of sales are generated internationally.

Since 2014, Alexandre Mérieux, the great-grandson of Marcel, has been at the helm of this family-owned company as Chief Executive Officer. In December 2017, he was appointed Chairman and CEO by the Board of Directors.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market. (Symbol: BIM - ISIN: FR0010096479).

Website: www.biomerieux.com