  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  BioMérieux
  News
  Summary
    BIM   FR0013280286

BIOMÉRIEUX

(BIM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-10-04 am EDT
85.22 EUR   +3.25%
09:12aBiomerieux : Septembre 2022 - Déclaration relative au nombre d'actions composant le capital social et le nombre de droits de vote correspondant
PU
09/26Sepsis : une adhérence insuffisante aux recommandations de prise en charge fait courir un risque aux patients, y compris en France, selon une étude inédite
PU
09/26Biomerieux : New survey shows low adherence to guidelines in sepsis care puts patients at risk
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

bioMerieux : Document AMF CP. 2022E864655

10/04/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Disclaimer

BioMérieux SA published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 15:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 347 M 3 292 M 3 292 M
Net income 2022 435 M 428 M 428 M
Net cash 2022 598 M 589 M 589 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 9 771 M 9 612 M 9 612 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 12 232
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart BIOMÉRIEUX
Duration : Period :
bioMérieux Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOMÉRIEUX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 82,54 €
Average target price 107,67 €
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Mérieux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guillaume Bouhours CFO & EVP-Purchasing & Information Systems
Alain Mérieux Founding Chairman
François Lacoste Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Mark Miller Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOMÉRIEUX-33.92%9 612
DIASORIN S.P.A.-31.92%5 986
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.157.94%5 123
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.0.09%4 542
NATERA, INC.-52.81%4 273
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-14.48%4 163