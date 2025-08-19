bioMérieux has announced that its Biofire Spotfire Respiratory/Sore Throat (R/ST) Panel Mini test has received 510(k) clearance and CLIA waiver from the US FDA for the addition of a previous nasal swab.

This CLIA waiver means that the test is considered sufficiently easy to use and with a low risk of error to be performed outside specialized laboratories.

Launched in the US in 2024, this multiplex PCR test provides results for 5 viruses and bacteria responsible for respiratory and pharyngeal infections in just 15 minutes.

This new method illustrates bioMérieux's commitment to improving patient healths and that this authorization strengthens the Group's presence in the point-of-care testing market.

It is set to be marketed in Q3 in the US before the flu season.



