BioMérieux appoints two new members to its Executive Committee

January 16, 2024

bioMérieux announces the appointment of two new members to its Executive Committee: Dr. Charles K. Cooper as Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs, effective January 2, 2024, and Céline Roger-Dalbert as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, effective March 1, 2024.



Previously, Dr. Charles K. Cooper was Chief Medical Officer at Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics. He also spent 8 years with Becton Dickinson and 13 years with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.



Céline Roger-Dalbert joined bioMérieux in August 2022 as Senior Vice President R&D for Clinical Operations and

Regulatory Affairs.



She began her career in various management positions in microbiology R&D at bioMérieux. She then spent 15 years at Becton Dickinson as Vice President R&D and Program Management, for molecular diagnostics, microbiology and point-of-care diagnostics, in Canada and the USA.



