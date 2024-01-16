BioMérieux appoints two new members to its Executive Committee
January 16, 2024 at 02:48 am EST
bioMérieux announces the appointment of two new members to its Executive Committee: Dr. Charles K. Cooper as Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs, effective January 2, 2024, and Céline Roger-Dalbert as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, effective March 1, 2024.
Previously, Dr. Charles K. Cooper was Chief Medical Officer at Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics. He also spent 8 years with Becton Dickinson and 13 years with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
Céline Roger-Dalbert joined bioMérieux in August 2022 as Senior Vice President R&D for Clinical Operations and Regulatory Affairs.
She began her career in various management positions in microbiology R&D at bioMérieux. She then spent 15 years at Becton Dickinson as Vice President R&D and Program Management, for molecular diagnostics, microbiology and point-of-care diagnostics, in Canada and the USA.
bioMérieux designs, develops, produces, and sells systems used in clinical practice to diagnose infectious diseases (including HIV, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections), cancers, and cardiovascular pathologies based on a biological sample (blood, saliva, urine, etc.). Net sales break down by sector of application as follows:
- medical applications (84.7%): in industry, microbiological testing of samples from finished products, materials during the manufacturing process, or the environment, primarily in the food-processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors;
- industrial applications (15.3%).
The group's diagnostic systems consist of three elements with related services: reagents, instruments (or platforms or analyzers), software, and services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.3%), North America (45.4%), Asia/Pacific (17.4%) and Latin America (5.9%).