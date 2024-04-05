BioMérieux: food safety initiative
This model has been designed with a group of global food industry players, namely Barry Callebaut, Danone, Mars, Mondelez International, Nestlé and PepsiCo, and may welcome new partners.
In this model, stakeholder data is aggregated, then combined with other relevant public data, to provide anonymized consolidated information to support business-critical decision-making.
