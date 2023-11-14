EARNINGS PRESENTATION

3rd quarter 2023

Disclaimer

The content of this presentation does not constitute a promise or statement regarding the future performance of the Company. Certain information and conclusions contained herein are related to business prospects, estimate of the Company's operating and financial results and growth prospects.

This information is based on projections related to the Company's management expectations regarding the future of the business and considerations depend on market conditions, regulatory approval, industry performance, exchange rate fluctuations and other risks described in the Company's reports.

Certain percentages and other values ​​included this document have been rounded to make its presentation easier and chart scales can have different proportions, also to make ease of viewing. Therefore, the numbers and graphs generated may not represent an arithmetic sum and may differ from those presented in financial statements.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase shares or any other real estate assets of the Company. The presentation or any information contained herein is not to be used on the basis of a contract or commitment.

The information contained herein is informative and should be understood as such.

2

Net Revenue and

CBPF

Private Capital

Market Share

Bevacizumabe

Increase

HIGHLIGHTS

GLARGINE INSULIN TOTAL MARKET

Earnings Presentation

3Q23

2,5

2

1.782

BIOMM +155%

Market +12%

1.986

BI UI

1,5

BIOMM +83%

1

Market +15%

0.677

0.590

0,5

0

3Q22

3Q23

9M22

9M23

BIOMM

14%

22%

10%

23%

SANOFI

59%

50%

63%

51%

LILLY

27%

28%

27%

26%

Source: IQVIA

Period 9M = January a November

4

Units

Earnings Presentation

TRASTUZUMABE PRIVATE MARKET 440MG

3Q23

BIOMM +44%

Market +8%

70

59,791

64,541

60

50

BIOMM +38%

40

Market +10%

30

22,113

20,093

20

10

0

3Q22

3Q23

9M22

9M23

BIOMM

17%

22%

15%

20%

ROCHE

19%

15%

24%

15%

AMGEN

14%

14%

13%

14%

PFIZER

2%

2%

2%

2%

LIBBS

46%

40%

45%

43%

ORGANON

2%

7%

1%

6%

Source: IQVIA

Period 9M = January a November

5

Earnings Presentation

ENOXAPARINA TOTAL MARKET

3Q23

30

syringesof

25

20

Million

15

10

5

0

BIOMM +3%

Market +20%

7,931

BIOMM -33%

Market +10%

24,777

22,580

9,508

BIOMM

EUROFARMA

CRISTALIA

VIATRIS

SANOFI

BLAU

OUTROS

Source: IQVIA

Period 9M = January a November

3Q22

3Q23

9M22

9M23

7%

6%

6%

4%

17%

5%

19%

8%

6%

8%

4%

7%

13%

19%

13%

21%

50%

48%

52%

49%

7%

9%

5%

7%

0%

5%

1%

4%

6

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Earnings Presentation

3Q23

Net Revenue

R$ Million

7.7%

7.8%

24.9%

98,2

78,6

25,4

22,5

30,7

26,3

34,3

30,8

33,1

30,7

33,1

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

3Q22

3Q23

9M22

9M23

Net revenue recorded growth in comparisons against 2022 and the increase is directly related to the higher sales volume in the periods. There was also an increase compared to 2Q23, reflecting an increase in Herzuma's sales price and a slight variation in the mix of products sold

8

Earnings Presentation

3Q23

Gross Profit

R$ Million

62.1%

81.9%

51.2%

20,0

13,2

5,4

6,9

8,1

8,1

4,4

5,0

4,4

3,4

2,8

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

3Q22

3Q23

9M22

9M23

Gross profit recorded growth in comparisons against 2022 and the increase is related to the higher sales volume with the

replacement of the human insulin market by glargine. There was also an increase compared to 2Q23, explained by the increase

in Herzuma's sales price and a slight variation in the mix of products sold

9

Earnings Presentation

3Q23

Operating Expenses

R$ Million

-5.5%

-0.3%

19.1%

78,0

73,8

28,1

23,4

28,0

3Q22

2Q23

3Q23

9M22

9M23

Consolidated Ebitda

R$ Million

16.4%

18.6%

-9.1%

-20,5

-15,7

-17,2

-55,7

-45,3

3Q22

2Q23

3Q23

9M22

9M23

Operating expenses reached R$73.8 million in 9M23, -5.5% against 9M22, mainly reflecting the Company's effort in managing expenses and cash. Accumulated Ebitda presented a negative result of R$45.3 million, reflecting the increase in sales volume, with the replacement of human insuline market by glargine and also the reduction in losses with products

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BIOMM SA published this content on 13 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 13:56:38 UTC.