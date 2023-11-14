EARNINGS PRESENTATION
3rd quarter 2023
Disclaimer
The content of this presentation does not constitute a promise or statement regarding the future performance of the Company. Certain information and conclusions contained herein are related to business prospects, estimate of the Company's operating and financial results and growth prospects.
This information is based on projections related to the Company's management expectations regarding the future of the business and considerations depend on market conditions, regulatory approval, industry performance, exchange rate fluctuations and other risks described in the Company's reports.
Certain percentages and other values included this document have been rounded to make its presentation easier and chart scales can have different proportions, also to make ease of viewing. Therefore, the numbers and graphs generated may not represent an arithmetic sum and may differ from those presented in financial statements.
This presentation does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase shares or any other real estate assets of the Company. The presentation or any information contained herein is not to be used on the basis of a contract or commitment.
The information contained herein is informative and should be understood as such.
Net Revenue and
CBPF
Private Capital
Market Share
Bevacizumabe
Increase
HIGHLIGHTS
GLARGINE INSULIN TOTAL MARKET
Earnings Presentation
3Q23
2,5
2
1.782
BIOMM +155%
Market +12%
1.986
BI UI
1,5
BIOMM +83%
1
Market +15%
0.677
0.590
0,5
0
3Q22
3Q23
9M22
9M23
BIOMM
14%
22%
10%
23%
SANOFI
59%
50%
63%
51%
LILLY
27%
28%
27%
26%
Source: IQVIA
Period 9M = January a November
Units
Earnings Presentation
TRASTUZUMABE PRIVATE MARKET 440MG
3Q23
BIOMM +44%
Market +8%
70
59,791
64,541
60
50
BIOMM +38%
40
Market +10%
30
22,113
20,093
20
10
0
3Q22
3Q23
9M22
9M23
BIOMM
17%
22%
15%
20%
ROCHE
19%
15%
24%
15%
AMGEN
14%
14%
13%
14%
PFIZER
2%
2%
2%
2%
LIBBS
46%
40%
45%
43%
ORGANON
2%
7%
1%
6%
Source: IQVIA
Period 9M = January a November
Earnings Presentation
ENOXAPARINA TOTAL MARKET
3Q23
30
syringesof
25
20
Million
15
10
5
0
BIOMM +3%
Market +20%
7,931
BIOMM -33%
Market +10%
24,777
22,580
9,508
BIOMM
EUROFARMA
CRISTALIA
VIATRIS
SANOFI
BLAU
OUTROS
Source: IQVIA
Period 9M = January a November
3Q22
3Q23
9M22
9M23
7%
6%
6%
4%
17%
5%
19%
8%
6%
8%
4%
7%
13%
19%
13%
21%
50%
48%
52%
49%
7%
9%
5%
7%
0%
5%
1%
4%
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Earnings Presentation
3Q23
Net Revenue
R$ Million
7.7%
7.8%
24.9%
98,2
78,6
25,4
22,5
30,7
26,3
34,3
30,8
33,1
30,7
33,1
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
3Q22
3Q23
9M22
9M23
Net revenue recorded growth in comparisons against 2022 and the increase is directly related to the higher sales volume in the periods. There was also an increase compared to 2Q23, reflecting an increase in Herzuma's sales price and a slight variation in the mix of products sold
Earnings Presentation
3Q23
Gross Profit
R$ Million
62.1%
81.9%
51.2%
20,0
13,2
5,4
6,9
8,1
8,1
4,4
5,0
4,4
3,4
2,8
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
3Q22
3Q23
9M22
9M23
Gross profit recorded growth in comparisons against 2022 and the increase is related to the higher sales volume with the
replacement of the human insulin market by glargine. There was also an increase compared to 2Q23, explained by the increase
in Herzuma's sales price and a slight variation in the mix of products sold
Earnings Presentation
3Q23
Operating Expenses
R$ Million
-5.5%
-0.3%
19.1%
78,0
73,8
28,1
23,4
28,0
3Q22
2Q23
3Q23
9M22
9M23
Consolidated Ebitda
R$ Million
16.4%
18.6%
-9.1%
-20,5
-15,7
-17,2
-55,7
-45,3
3Q22
2Q23
3Q23
9M22
9M23
Operating expenses reached R$73.8 million in 9M23, -5.5% against 9M22, mainly reflecting the Company's effort in managing expenses and cash. Accumulated Ebitda presented a negative result of R$45.3 million, reflecting the increase in sales volume, with the replacement of human insuline market by glargine and also the reduction in losses with products
