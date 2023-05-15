Advanced search
    PHGE   US09090D1037

BIOMX INC.

(PHGE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  10:40:44 2023-05-15 am EDT
0.2781 USD   -0.32%
BiomX : Introduction

05/15/2023 | 10:45am EDT
Revolutionizing the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis through our unique BOLT Phage therapy platform

Investor Presentation / May 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "target," "believe," "expect," "will," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "would," "positioned," "future," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on BiomX management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. For example, when we discuss our expectations regarding the sufficiency of our cash runway into the third quarter of 2024, the ability of our products to address unmet medical needs, the design, aim, expected timing and results of our preclinical and clinical trials and studies, including delay of certain development programs, our pipeline, our ability to quickly generate clinical proof of concept in patients, the potential safety or efficacy of BX004 and the expected timing of data for Part 2 of our Phase 1b/2a trial of BX004 and the advantages of our BOLT platform we are making forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. You should review additional disclosures we make in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Executive Summary

Unmet need in cystic fibrosis

BX004 - our lead program

Our Bolt phage technology

Financing and investors

  • Improved treatment has shifted CF from being a disease of childhood to a disease of adulthood. As patients age, Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PsA) lung infections become the leading cause of morbidity and mortality.
  • Prolonged antibiotic treatments lead to significant resistance, creating a large unmet need - an estimated 17,000 CF patients in the US and Western Europe with chronic PsA infections1.
  • BX004,our proprietary phage cocktail, has the potential to treat CF patients with chronic resistant PsA lung infections, providing a significant potential commercial opportunity of > $1 billion2.
  • Positive results from Part 1 of the Phase 1b/2a study showed, at Day 15, that for patients treated with BX004 mean PsA burden was reduced by 1.42 log10 CFU/g compared to 0.28 log10 CFU/g in the placebo group.
  • Readout for Part 2 of the study expected in Q3 2023. Study design in collaboration with the CF Foundation.
  • Our proprietary BOLT phage technology platform - which is based on advanced machine learning - was used to design the BX004 phage cocktail that in vitro overcomes antibiotic resistance, biofilms and other bacterial defense systems.
  • Publicly traded (NYSE American:PHGE).
  • $30.3 million cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023. Expected cash runway into the third quarter of 2024.
  • Backed by prominent biotech investors such as Orbimed, Johnson & Johnson and the CF Foundation.

3

1.

See slides 11 and 12

2.

See slide 22

Strong leadership and scientific team

Management

Jonathan Solomon - Chief Executive Officer, Director

  • Former co-Founder and CEO Proclara

Merav Bassan, PhD - Chief Development Officer

  • 20 years drug and clinical development at Teva

Assaf Oron - Chief Business Officer

  • Former EVP business development at Evogene

Marina Wolfson, CPA - Chief Financial Officer

  • Former Bioview, E&Y

Inbal Benjamini-Elran - Chief HR Officer

  • Former HR roles at Teva and Herzog Law

Board of Directors

Russell Greig, PhD - Chairman of the Board

  • Former president of GSK Pharma International & SR one, GSK corporate venture group

Alan Moses, MD - Director

  • Former Global Chief Medical Officer of Novo Nordisk

Lynne Sullivan - Director

  • Former Senior Vice President of Finance for Biogen

Jason M. Marks - Director

  • Former Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Amarin Corporation plc

Michael Dambach - Director

  • Vice President and Treasurer of Biogen Inc.

Scientific Team

Prof. Rotem Sorek

Prof. Timothy K. Lu

Head of microbial genomics group at Weizmann Institute

Associate professor leading synthetic biology group, MIT

Phage genomics and CRISPR research

Synthetic biology, biochemical engineering

Prof. Eran Elinav

Prof. Eitan Kerem

Principal investigator at Weizmann Institute

Former Chairman of Pediatric Pulmonology Unit, Hadassah Medical Center

Immune system and intestinal microbiome interactions

World leader in CF care and research

4

CYSTIC FIBROSIS

The Unmet Need

Disclaimer

BiomX Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 14:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
