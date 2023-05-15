BiomX : Introduction

Revolutionizing the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis through our unique BOLT Phage therapy platform
Investor Presentation / May 2023
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "target," "believe," "expect," "will," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "would," "positioned," "future," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on BiomX management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. For example, when we discuss our expectations regarding the sufficiency of our cash runway into the third quarter of 2024, the ability of our products to address unmet medical needs, the design, aim, expected timing and results of our preclinical and clinical trials and studies, including delay of certain development programs, our pipeline, our ability to quickly generate clinical proof of concept in patients, the potential safety or efficacy of BX004 and the expected timing of data for Part 2 of our Phase 1b/2a trial of BX004 and the advantages of our BOLT platform we are making forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. You should review additional disclosures we make in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
2
Executive Summary
Unmet need in cystic fibrosis
BX004 - our lead program
Our Bolt phage technology
Financing and investors
Improved treatment has shifted CF from being a disease of childhood to a disease of adulthood. As patients age,Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PsA) lung infections become the leading cause of morbidity and mortality.
Prolonged antibiotic treatments lead to significant resistance, creating a large unmet need - an estimated 17,000 CF patients in the US and Western Europe with chronicPsA infections1.
BX004,our proprietary phage cocktail, has the potential to treat CF patients with chronic resistantPsA lung infections, providing a significant potential commercial opportunity of > $1 billion2.
Positive results from Part 1 of the Phase 1b/2a study showed, at Day 15, that for patients treated with BX004 meanPsA burden was reduced by 1.42 log10 CFU/g compared to 0.28 log10 CFU/g in the placebo group.
Readout for Part 2 of the study expected in Q3 2023. Study design in collaboration with the CF Foundation.
Our proprietary BOLT phage technology platform - which is based on advanced machine learning - was used to design the BX004 phage cocktail thatin vitro overcomes antibiotic resistance, biofilms and other bacterial defense systems.
Publicly traded (NYSE American:PHGE).
$30.3 million cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023. Expected cash runway into the third quarter of 2024.
Backed by prominent biotech investors such as Orbimed, Johnson & Johnson and the CF Foundation.
3
1.
See slides 11 and 12
2.
See slide 22
Strong leadership and scientific team
Management
Jonathan Solomon - Chief Executive Officer, Director
Former co-Founder and CEO Proclara
Merav Bassan, PhD - Chief Development Officer
20 years drug and clinical development at Teva
Assaf Oron - Chief Business Officer
Former EVP business development at Evogene
Marina Wolfson, CPA - Chief Financial Officer
Former Bioview, E&Y
Inbal Benjamini-Elran - Chief HR Officer
Former HR roles at Teva and Herzog Law
Board of Directors
Russell Greig, PhD - Chairman of the Board
Former president of GSK Pharma International & SR one, GSK corporate venture group
Alan Moses, MD - Director
Former Global Chief Medical Officer of Novo Nordisk
Lynne Sullivan - Director
Former Senior Vice President of Finance for Biogen
Jason M. Marks - Director
Former Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Amarin Corporation plc
Michael Dambach - Director
Vice President and Treasurer of Biogen Inc.
Scientific Team
Prof. Rotem Sorek
Prof. Timothy K. Lu
• Head of microbial genomics group at Weizmann Institute
• Associate professor leading synthetic biology group, MIT
• Phage genomics and CRISPR research
• Synthetic biology, biochemical engineering
Prof. Eran Elinav
Prof. Eitan Kerem
• Principal investigator at Weizmann Institute
• Former Chairman of Pediatric Pulmonology Unit, Hadassah Medical Center
• Immune system and intestinal microbiome interactions