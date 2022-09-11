Advanced search
    PHGE   US09090D1037

BIOMX INC.

(PHGE)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:47 2022-09-09 pm EDT
0.5299 USD   -0.67%
BiomX To Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
BU
09/05BIOMX : Introduction
PU
08/29BIOMX INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
BiomX To Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

09/11/2022 | 08:53am EDT
BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12, 2022.

 

H.C Wainwright Global Investment Conference – September 12-14, 2022

 

 

Date & Time:

Monday, September 12, 7:00 AM EST (Available on Demand)

Presenter:

Jonathan Solomon

Conference registration:

Link

Webcasts of presentations will also be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.biomx.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Following the events, the webcasts will be archived on the BiomX website.

About BiomX Inc.

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -29,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,9 M 15,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 72,2%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Eithan Solomon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marina Wolfson Senior Vice President-Finance & Operations
Russell G. Greig Chairman
Gbola Amusa Independent Director
Lynne Sullivan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOMX INC.-66.88%16
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.10%81 820
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.69%77 436
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.02%74 914
BIONTECH SE-41.46%36 674
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.46%35 581