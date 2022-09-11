BiomX To Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12, 2022.

H.C Wainwright Global Investment Conference – September 12-14, 2022 Date & Time: Monday, September 12, 7:00 AM EST (Available on Demand) Presenter: Jonathan Solomon Conference registration: Link

Webcasts of presentations will also be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.biomx.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Following the events, the webcasts will be archived on the BiomX website.

About BiomX Inc.

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com

