BiomX : Earnings Document

BiomX : Earnings Document

05/24/2021 | 11:27am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarter ended March 31, 2021
  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission file number: 001-38762

BiomX Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

82-3364020

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

22 Einstein St., 5th Floor, Ness Ziona, Israel

7414003

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: +972 723942377

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Units, each consisting of one share of common stock,

PHGE.U

NYSE American

$0.0001 par value, and one Warrant entitling the holder

to receive one half share of common stock

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, included as part of

PHGE

NYSE American

the units

Warrants included as part of the units

PHGE.WS

NYSE American

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

As of May 20, 2021, 24,326,719 shares common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, were issued and outstanding.

BIOMX INC.

FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Part I. Financial Information

1

Item 1.

Financial Statements

1

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

F-1

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

F-3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (unaudited)

F-4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

F-6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

F-7

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

2

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

7

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

7

Part II. Other Information

8

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

8

Item 6.

Exhibits

8

Part III. Signatures

9

i

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This quarterly report on Form 10-Q, or the Quarterly Report, includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, and other securities laws. The statements contained herein that are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. For example, we are making forward-looking statements when we discuss operations, cash flows, financial position, business strategy and plans, potential acquisitions, market growth, our clinical and pre-clinical development program, including timing and milestones thereof as well as the design thereof, including acceptance of regulatory agencies of such design, the potential opportunities for and benefits of the BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment, or BOLT, platform, the potential of our product candidates, the potential effect of the coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, on our business and levels of expenses, sufficiency of financial resources and financial needs. However, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others:

  • the ability to generate revenues, and raise sufficient financing to meet working capital requirements;
  • the unpredictable timing and cost associated with our approach to developing product candidates using phage technology;
  • the continued impact of COVID-19 on general economic conditions, our operations, the continuity of our business, including our preclinical and clinical trials and our ability to raise additional capital;
  • the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's, or FDA's, classification of our BX001 product candidate for acne-prone skin as a drug or cosmetic and the impact of changing regulatory requirements on our ability to develop and commercialize BX001;
  • obtaining FDA acceptance of any non-U.S. clinical trials of product candidates;
  • the ability to pursue and effectively develop new product opportunities and acquisitions and to obtain value from such product opportunities and acquisitions;
  • penalties and market withdrawal associated with any unanticipated problems with product candidates and failure to comply with labeling and other restrictions;
  • expenses associated with compliance with ongoing regulatory obligations and successful continuing regulatory review in various global markets;
  • market acceptance of our product candidates and ability to identify or discover additional product candidates;
  • our ability to obtain high titers for specific phage cocktails necessary for preclinical and clinical testing;
  • the availability of specialty raw materials;
  • the ability of our product candidates to demonstrate requisite safety and tolerability for cosmetics, safety and efficacy for drug products, or safety, purity and potency for biologics without causing adverse effects;
  • the success of expected future advanced clinical trials of our product candidates;
  • our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, especially with governments undergoing changes in administration and priorities;
  • our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials and achieve anticipated development milestones when expected;
  • delays in developing manufacturing processes for our product candidates;

ii

  • competition from similar technologies, products that are more effective, safer or more affordable than our product candidates or products that obtain marketing approval before our product candidates;
  • the impact of unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or health care reform initiatives on our ability to sell product candidates or therapies profitably;
  • protection of our intellectual property rights and compliance with the terms and conditions of current and future licenses with third parties;
  • infringement on the intellectual property rights of third parties and claims for remuneration or royalties for assigned service invention rights;
  • our ability to acquire, in-license or use proprietary rights held by third parties necessary to our product candidates or future development candidates;
  • ethical, legal and social concerns about synthetic biology and genetic engineering that may adversely affect market acceptance of our product candidates;
  • reliance on third-party collaborators;
  • our ability to manage the growth of the business;
  • our ability to attract and retain key employees or to enforce the terms of noncompetition agreements with employees;
  • the failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations other than drug manufacturing compliance;
  • potential security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents;
  • political, economic and military instability in the State of Israel; and
  • other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, or, the 2020 Annual Report.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors, see Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our 2020 Annual Report. All forward-looking statements contained in this Quarterly Report speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this Quarterly Report. Comparisons of results between current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends, or indications of future performance, and should be viewed only as historical data.

iii

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Page

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited)

F-1-F-2

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

F-3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the period ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 (unaudited)

F-4-F-5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

F-6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

F-7-F-15

1

BIOMX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(USD in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

As of

March 31,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

39,411

36,477

Restricted cash

976

763

Short-term deposits

13,205

19,851

Other current assets

2,943

3,576

Total current assets

56,535

60,667

Property and equipment, net

3,531

2,228

Intangible assets, net

2,658

3,038

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,338

4,430

Total non-current assets

10,527

9,696

67,062

70,363

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-1

BIOMX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (USD in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

As of

March 31,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade account payables

2,685

2,320

Other account payables

4,350

3,978

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

763

863

Total current liabilities

7,798

7,161

Non-current liabilities

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

4,738

5,032

Contingent considerations

572

701

Total non-current liabilities

5,310

5,733

Commitments and Contingent Considerations

4

Stockholders' equity

5

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; Authorized - 1,000,000 shares as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

No shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

-

-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; Authorized - 60,000,000 shares as of March 31, 2021 and December 31,

2020. Issued - 24,247,040 shares as of March 31, 2021 and 23,270,337 shares as of December 31, 2020.

Outstanding - 24,241,340 shares as of March 31, 2021 and 23,264,637 shares as of December 31, 2020.

2

2

Additional paid in capital

134,612

129,725

Accumulated deficit

(80,660)

(72,258)

Total stockholders' equity

53,954

57,469

67,062

70,363

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-2

BIOMX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(USD in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Note

2021

2020

Research and development ("R&D") expenses, net

5,794

3,529

Amortization of intangible assets

379

379

General and administrative expenses

2,497

2,058

Operating loss

8,670

5,966

Finance income, net

(271)

(65)

Loss before tax

8,399

5,901

Tax expenses

3

-

Net loss

8,402

5,901

Basic and diluted loss per share of Common Stock

6

0.35

0.26

Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding, basic and diluted

23,944,573

22,897,723

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-3

BIOMX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(USD in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Additional

Total

Common Stock

Paid-in

Accumulated

Stockholders'

Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Equity

Balance as of January 1, 2021

23,264,637

2

129,725

(72,258)

57,469

Exercise of stock options

12,646

*

23

23

Exercise of warrants (**)

362,383

*

-

-

Issuance of Common Stock under Open Market Sales Agreement, net

of $134 issuance costs

601,674

*

4,334

4,334

Stock-based compensation expenses

530

530

Net loss

(8,402)

(8,402)

Balance as of March 31, 2021

24,241,340

2

134,612

(80,660)

53,954

(*) Less than $1.

(**) See Note 5B.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-4

BIOMX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(USD in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Common Stock

Additional

Total

Paid-in

Accumulated

Stockholders'

Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

Equity

Balance as of January 1, 2020

22,862,835

2

126,626

(42,172)

84,456

Exercise of stock options

57,325

*

106

106

Stock-based compensation expenses

337

337

Net loss

(5,901)

(5,901)

Balance as of March 31, 2020

22,920,160

2

127,069

(48,073)

78,998

(*) Less than $1.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-5

BIOMX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(USD in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

For the

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

(8,402)

(5,901)

Adjustments required to reconcile cash flows used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

555

501

Stock-based compensation

530

337

Finance expense (income), net

26

(179)

Revaluation of contingent considerations

(129)

56

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Other receivables

633

388

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Other receivables

633

388

Disclaimer

BiomX Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 15:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
