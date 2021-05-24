BiomX : Earnings Document 05/24/2021 | 11:27am EDT Send by mail :

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission file number: 001-38762 BiomX Inc. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) Delaware 82-3364020 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 22 Einstein St., 5th Floor, Ness Ziona, Israel 7414003 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: +972 723942377 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of common stock, PHGE.U NYSE American $0.0001 par value, and one Warrant entitling the holder to receive one half share of common stock Common stock, $0.0001 par value, included as part of PHGE NYSE American the units Warrants included as part of the units PHGE.WS NYSE American Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ As of May 20, 2021, 24,326,719 shares common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, were issued and outstanding. BIOMX INC. FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Part I. Financial Information 1 Item 1. Financial Statements 1 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) F-1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) F-3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (unaudited) F-4 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) F-6 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements F-7 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 2 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 7 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 7 Part II. Other Information 8 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 8 Item 6. Exhibits 8 Part III. Signatures 9 i CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This quarterly report on Form 10-Q, or the Quarterly Report, includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, and other securities laws. The statements contained herein that are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. For example, we are making forward-looking statements when we discuss operations, cash flows, financial position, business strategy and plans, potential acquisitions, market growth, our clinical and pre-clinical development program, including timing and milestones thereof as well as the design thereof, including acceptance of regulatory agencies of such design, the potential opportunities for and benefits of the BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment, or BOLT, platform, the potential of our product candidates, the potential effect of the coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, on our business and levels of expenses, sufficiency of financial resources and financial needs. However, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the ability to generate revenues, and raise sufficient financing to meet working capital requirements;

the unpredictable timing and cost associated with our approach to developing product candidates using phage technology;

the continued impact of COVID-19 on general economic conditions, our operations, the continuity of our business, including our preclinical and clinical trials and our ability to raise additional capital;

COVID-19 on general economic conditions, our operations, the continuity of our business, including our preclinical and clinical trials and our ability to raise additional capital; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's, or FDA's, classification of our BX001 product candidate for acne-prone skin as a drug or cosmetic and the impact of changing regulatory requirements on our ability to develop and commercialize BX001;

acne-prone skin as a drug or cosmetic and the impact of changing regulatory requirements on our ability to develop and commercialize BX001; obtaining FDA acceptance of any non-U.S. clinical trials of product candidates;

non-U.S. clinical trials of product candidates; the ability to pursue and effectively develop new product opportunities and acquisitions and to obtain value from such product opportunities and acquisitions;

penalties and market withdrawal associated with any unanticipated problems with product candidates and failure to comply with labeling and other restrictions;

expenses associated with compliance with ongoing regulatory obligations and successful continuing regulatory review in various global markets;

market acceptance of our product candidates and ability to identify or discover additional product candidates;

our ability to obtain high titers for specific phage cocktails necessary for preclinical and clinical testing;

the availability of specialty raw materials;

the ability of our product candidates to demonstrate requisite safety and tolerability for cosmetics, safety and efficacy for drug products, or safety, purity and potency for biologics without causing adverse effects;

the success of expected future advanced clinical trials of our product candidates;

our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, especially with governments undergoing changes in administration and priorities;

our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials and achieve anticipated development milestones when expected;

delays in developing manufacturing processes for our product candidates; ii competition from similar technologies, products that are more effective, safer or more affordable than our product candidates or products that obtain marketing approval before our product candidates;

the impact of unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or health care reform initiatives on our ability to sell product candidates or therapies profitably;

third-party reimbursement practices or health care reform initiatives on our ability to sell product candidates or therapies profitably; protection of our intellectual property rights and compliance with the terms and conditions of current and future licenses with third parties;

infringement on the intellectual property rights of third parties and claims for remuneration or royalties for assigned service invention rights;

our ability to acquire, in-license or use proprietary rights held by third parties necessary to our product candidates or future development candidates;

in-license or use proprietary rights held by third parties necessary to our product candidates or future development candidates; ethical, legal and social concerns about synthetic biology and genetic engineering that may adversely affect market acceptance of our product candidates;

reliance on third-party collaborators; our ability to manage the growth of the business;

our ability to attract and retain key employees or to enforce the terms of noncompetition agreements with employees;

the failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations other than drug manufacturing compliance;

potential security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents;

political, economic and military instability in the State of Israel; and

other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, or, the 2020 Annual Report. For a detailed discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors, see Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our 2020 Annual Report. All forward-looking statements contained in this Quarterly Report speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this Quarterly Report. Comparisons of results between current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends, or indications of future performance, and should be viewed only as historical data. iii PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (unaudited) F-1-F-2 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) F-3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the period ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 (unaudited) F-4-F-5 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) F-6 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements F-7-F-15 1 BIOMX INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (USD in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, Note 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 39,411 36,477 Restricted cash 976 763 Short-term deposits 13,205 19,851 Other current assets 2,943 3,576 Total current assets 56,535 60,667 Property and equipment, net 3,531 2,228 Intangible assets, net 2,658 3,038 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,338 4,430 Total non-current assets 10,527 9,696 67,062 70,363 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. F-1 BIOMX INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (USD in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, Note 2021 2020 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Trade account payables 2,685 2,320 Other account payables 4,350 3,978 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 763 863 Total current liabilities 7,798 7,161 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 4,738 5,032 Contingent considerations 572 701 Total non-current liabilities 5,310 5,733 Commitments and Contingent Considerations 4 Stockholders' equity 5 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; Authorized - 1,000,000 shares as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. No shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; Authorized - 60,000,000 shares as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Issued - 24,247,040 shares as of March 31, 2021 and 23,270,337 shares as of December 31, 2020. Outstanding - 24,241,340 shares as of March 31, 2021 and 23,264,637 shares as of December 31, 2020. 2 2 Additional paid in capital 134,612 129,725 Accumulated deficit (80,660) (72,258) Total stockholders' equity 53,954 57,469 67,062 70,363 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. F-2 BIOMX INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (USD in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Note 2021 2020 Research and development ("R&D") expenses, net 5,794 3,529 Amortization of intangible assets 379 379 General and administrative expenses 2,497 2,058 Operating loss 8,670 5,966 Finance income, net (271) (65) Loss before tax 8,399 5,901 Tax expenses 3 - Net loss 8,402 5,901 Basic and diluted loss per share of Common Stock 6 0.35 0.26 Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding, basic and diluted 23,944,573 22,897,723 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. F-3 BIOMX INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (USD in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance as of January 1, 2021 23,264,637 2 129,725 (72,258) 57,469 Exercise of stock options 12,646 * 23 23 Exercise of warrants (**) 362,383 * - - Issuance of Common Stock under Open Market Sales Agreement, net of $134 issuance costs 601,674 * 4,334 4,334 Stock-based compensation expenses 530 530 Net loss (8,402) (8,402) Balance as of March 31, 2021 24,241,340 2 134,612 (80,660) 53,954 (*) Less than $1. (**) See Note 5B. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. F-4 BIOMX INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (USD in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Common Stock Additional Total Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance as of January 1, 2020 22,862,835 2 126,626 (42,172) 84,456 Exercise of stock options 57,325 * 106 106 Stock-based compensation expenses 337 337 Net loss (5,901) (5,901) Balance as of March 31, 2020 22,920,160 2 127,069 (48,073) 78,998 (*) Less than $1. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. F-5 BIOMX INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (USD in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss (8,402) (5,901) Adjustments required to reconcile cash flows used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 555 501 Stock-based compensation 530 337 Finance expense (income), net 26 (179) Revaluation of contingent considerations (129) 56 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other receivables 633 388

BiomX Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

