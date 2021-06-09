BiomX : to Present Preclinical Results with BX004 in Cystic Fibrosis at the 44th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that preclinical results with BX004 in Cystic Fibrosis (“CF”) will be presented at the 44th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference (“ECFS”). ECFS will be held from June 9-12, 2021.

“Our upcoming presentation at ECFS highlights the capability of our BOLT platform to design phage cocktail candidates that can efficiently and selectively target pathogenic bacteria,” said Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “In vitro results demonstrate that BiomX’s phage cocktail, BX004, was able to penetrate biofilm and was efficacious in significantly reducing bacterial levels of Pseudomonas aeruginosa encased in biofilm, relative to two different antibiotics. Encouraged by these promising preclinical results, we look forward to advancing BX004 in CF to a Phase 1b/2a trial with results from Part 1 expected in the first quarter of 2022.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Phage therapy for chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in Cystic Fibrosis patients

Poster #: P060

Session: ePoster Session, Track 7

Session Date & Time: Thursday, June 10, 2021; 9 am – 6 pm CEST

The BX004 poster presentation is available for registered participants on the ECFS’ conference platform. The e-poster is also available under the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at www.biomx.com.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

Additional information is available at www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains express or implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. For example, when BiomX discusses the capabilities of the BOLT platform, the design, aim, expected timing and results of its preclinical and clinical trials and studies, as well as its pipeline and the potential of its product candidates, BiomX is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on BiomX management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of BiomX control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements and should review the risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in BiomX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2021 and additional disclosures BiomX makes in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and except as provided by law BiomX expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005159/en/