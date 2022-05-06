BiomX to Host Key Opinion Leader Event on BX004 for Treatment of Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infections in Cystic Fibrosis Patients

Live Webinar Event to be Held on Thursday, May 12th, 11:00 AM EDT

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a virtual key opinion leader (“KOL”) webinar on BX004 for the treatment of Pseudomonas Aeruginosa (“PsA”) infections in patients with cystic fibrosis (“CF”) on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

BiomX is developing BX004 for the treatment of chronic respiratory infections in CF patients caused by PsA, a main contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with CF. In September 2021, BX004 was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate a Phase 1b/2a trial in CF patients with chronic respiratory infections caused by PsA, and initial data from the Phase 1b portion of the trial is anticipated in the third quarter of 2022.

The live webinar will feature presentations from Key Opinion Leaders Dave Nichols, M.D., and Saima Aslam, M.D. who will discuss phage therapy, the current treatment landscape, and the unmet medical need in CF patients with chronic PsA pulmonary infections.

BiomX CEO, Jonathan Solomon, will then present the Company’s product candidate, BX004, as a potential treatment option.

A live question and answer session with then follow.

To register for the event in advance, please click here. The live webinar will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.biomx.com/news-events/ir-calendar on Thursday, May 12th at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Following the event, the webinar will be archived on the Company’s website.

About the KOLs

Dave Nichols, M.D. is a Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine. He is an Internist and Pediatric Pulmonologist and has cared for both adults and children with CF for the last 20 years. Dr. Nichols is the Medical Director for the Therapeutics Development Network Coordinating Center in Seattle, Washington where he works to support both the clinical trials network and both academic and industry sponsored studies. His research interests have focused on host-pathogen interactions in the CF airway and best clinical care practices, including the impacts of CFTR modulator drug therapy. Dave is or has been the overall PI or Co-PI for the TEACH, PROMISE, and SIMPLIFY trials in the U.S., and he is Co-PI of the key microbiology sub-study within PROMISE investigating the impact of elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor therapy on airway microbiology in people with CF.

Saima Aslam, M.D., M.S. is a Professor of Medicine at the Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at the University of California San Diego (UCSD). She is a transplant infectious diseases physician and is the Director of the Solid Organ Transplant Infectious Diseases service at UCSD. She has been engaged in phage therapy since 2017 and is the Clinical Lead at the Center for Innovative Phage Applications and Therapeutics (IPATH) at UCSD. Dr. Aslam currently has funding through the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for a pilot study to develop a clinical registry of Burkholderia infected patients with CF and develop an associated bacteriophage library. She is also co-investigator in a U01 grant from NIH/ NIAID to combat multi-drug resistance through innovative applications, including phage therapy. Dr. Aslam is involved in multiple transplant-related clinical trials as well as an ongoing study investigating the use of phage-lysin for Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

Safe Harbor

