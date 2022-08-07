Log in
    PHGE   US09090D1037

BIOMX INC.

(PHGE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:58 2022-08-05 pm EDT
0.8475 USD   +9.34%
03:34aBIOMX : Other Report or Announcement
PU
03:19aBiomX to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on August 10, 2022
BU
08/05WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE : The Viruses That Fight Disease; A surprising precision weapon against Crohn's and ulcerative colitis
AQ
BiomX to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on August 10, 2022

08/07/2022 | 03:19am EDT
BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and a live audio webcast on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, to report second quarter 2022 financial results and provide business updates. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0724 (U.S.) or 1-201-389-0898 (International). The live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.biomx.com.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

Additional information is available at www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -33,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,2 M 25,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 72,0%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Eithan Solomon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marina Wolfson Senior Vice President-Finance & Operations
Russell G. Greig Chairman
Gbola Amusa Independent Director
Lynne Sullivan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOMX INC.-47.03%25
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.87%76 626
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.16%73 736
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.84%65 600
BIONTECH SE-28.97%44 499
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-19.26%41 093