BiomX to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and

Webcast on November 15, 2021

NESS ZIONA, Israel, November 09, 2021 -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) ("BiomX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and a live audio webcast on Monday, November 15th, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, to report third quarter 2021 financial results and provide business updates. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0724 (U.S.), 1-809-406-247 (Israel) or 1-201-389-0898 (International). The live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website

at www.biomx.com.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

Additional information is available at www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

BiomX, Inc. Anat Primovich

Corporate Project Manager +97250-6977227

Media:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC John Mullaly jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: BiomX Inc