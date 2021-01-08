Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bionano Genomics, Inc.    BNGO

BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.

(BNGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $88.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

01/08/2021 | 08:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIONANO GENOMICS, INC. (Nasdaq: BNGO), announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 29,016,393 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.05 per share. The gross proceeds to Bionano from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $88.5 million. In addition, Bionano has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,352,458 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Bionano. The offering is expected to close on January 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. BTIG, LLC is acting as the lead manager, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Maxim Group LLC are acting as the co-managers.

The shares are being offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-245762) previously filed on August 14, 2020 and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 25, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be available on the website of the SEC and may also be obtained from: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at 212-667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

Before investing in the offering, you should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Bionano has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about Bionano and the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about Bionano’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and gross proceeds of the public offering. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with Bionano’s business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in Bionano’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC, and Bionano’s subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Bionano undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 (617) 430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.
08:45aBionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $88.5 Million Underwritten Public Offer..
GL
06:05aBIONANO GENOMICS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, ..
AQ
01/07BIONANO GENOMICS, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/07BIONANO GENOMICS : Drops in Late Trading After Unveiling Plan for Share Offering
MT
01/07Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common St..
GL
01/05MONDELEZ, CHINA MOBILE, MICRON : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
01/05MONDELEZ, CHINA MOBILE, SOLAREDGE : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens To..
DJ
01/04Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis..
GL
01/04BIONANO GENOMICS : Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis ..
AQ
01/04BIONANO GENOMICS, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7,45 M - -
Net income 2020 -38,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 766 M 766 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 103x
Capi. / Sales 2021 42,6x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bionano Genomics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,38 $
Last Close Price 5,00 $
Spread / Highest target -60,0%
Spread / Average Target -72,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Erik Holmlin President, CEO, Secretary & Director
David L. Barker Chairman
Mark Oldakowski Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Stewart Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alka Chaubey Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.62.34%766
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.17%198 298
DANAHER CORPORATION7.91%170 285
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-1.21%95 010
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.59%85 586
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG4.81%57 800
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ