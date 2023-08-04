UNITED STATES

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

(a)

On August 4, 2023, Bionano Genomics, Inc. (the " Company ") filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the " Restated Certificate "), with the office of the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1:10 (the " Charter Amendment "). The Charter Amendment was authorized by the stockholders of the Company at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 14, 2023 (the " 2023 Annual Meeting ").

Pursuant to the Charter Amendment, effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2023 (the " Effective Time "), every ten shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, without any change in par value per share. As a result of the reverse stock split, proportionate adjustments will be made to the per share exercise price and/or the number of shares issuable upon the exercise or vesting of all stock options, restricted stock units and warrants outstanding at the Effective Time, which will result in a proportionate decrease in the number of shares of the Company's common stock reserved for issuance upon exercise or vesting of such stock options, restricted stock units and warrants, and, in the case of stock options and warrants, a proportionate increase in the exercise price of all such stock options and warrants. In addition, the number of shares reserved for issuance under the Company's Amended and Restated 2006 Equity Compensation Plan, 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended, 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, and 2020 Inducement Plan, as amended, immediately prior to the Effective Time will be reduced proportionately.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Stockholders of record who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will receive a cash payment in lieu thereof. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders proportionately and will not affect any stockholder's percentage ownership of the Company's common stock (except to the extent that the reverse stock split results in any stockholder owning only a fractional share).

The Company's common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on August 7, 2023. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 09075F305.

The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by the Charter Amendment, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On August 4, 2023, prior to the Company's filing of the Charter Amendment with the office of the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, the Company filed a Certificate of Elimination (the " Certificate of Elimination ") with the office of the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware with respect to the Company's Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the " Series A Preferred Stock "), following the automatic redemption of all outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock after the conclusion of the 2023 Annual Meeting. The Certificate of Elimination (i) eliminated the previous designation of one (1) share of Series A Preferred Stock from the Restated Certificate, which was not outstanding at the time of filing, and (ii) caused such share of Series A Preferred Stock to resume its status as an authorized but unissued and non-designated share of preferred stock.

The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by the Certificate of Elimination, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 3.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

