Bionano Genomics to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 4, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and to highlight recent corporate progress.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Toll Free: 1-877-407-0784 Toll/International: 1-201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13724790 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/emjvhnfb



To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Bionano website.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics’ mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. Bionano’s genome analysis solutions can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. Bionano pioneered OGM, which is a workflow for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific detection of SVs. OGM is enabled on the Saphyr® system, a single-molecule imaging instrument with reagents for isolation and sequence-specific labeling of ultra-high molecular weight DNA and software for SV detection and visualization. Bionano offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, Bionano also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, Bionano also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and AOH across the genome in one consolidated view. In addition, this software is expected to serve as the foundation of Bionano’s ongoing efforts to develop data interpretation solutions tailored for cytogenomics and molecular pathology labs where the combination of NGS and OGM can potentially reveal more answers in genetic disease and cancer research than NGS alone. For more information, visit bionanogenomics.com, lineagen.com or biodiscovery.com.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations and

Media Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

+1 (858) 366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com