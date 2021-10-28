Log in
    BNGO   US09075F1075

BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.

(BNGO)
Bionano Genomics to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 4, 2021

10/28/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date:Thursday, November 4, 2021
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free:1-877-407-0784
Toll/International:1-201-689-8560
Conference ID:13724790
Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/emjvhnfb

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Bionano website.

About Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics’ mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. Bionano’s genome analysis solutions can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. Bionano pioneered OGM, which is a workflow for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific detection of SVs. OGM is enabled on the Saphyr® system, a single-molecule imaging instrument with reagents for isolation and sequence-specific labeling of ultra-high molecular weight DNA and software for SV detection and visualization. Bionano offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, Bionano also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, Bionano also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and AOH across the genome in one consolidated view. In addition, this software is expected to serve as the foundation of Bionano’s ongoing efforts to develop data interpretation solutions tailored for cytogenomics and molecular pathology labs where the combination of NGS and OGM can potentially reveal more answers in genetic disease and cancer research than NGS alone. For more information, visit bionanogenomics.com,  lineagen.com or biodiscovery.com.

CONTACTS
Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations and
Media Contact:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
+1 (858) 366-3243
amy@juniper-point.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -61,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 410 M 1 410 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 85,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 47,3x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bionano Genomics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,05 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 138%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Erik Holmlin President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Christopher Stewart Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David L. Barker Chairman
Alka Chaubey Chief Medical Officer
Mark Oldakowski Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONANO GENOMICS, INC.63.96%1 410
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC30.61%240 886
DANAHER CORPORATION38.17%218 117
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.27.97%124 669
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG40.73%76 769
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION28.24%72 350