    BVXV   US09073Q2049

BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS ADR

(BVXV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:46 2022-12-14 pm EST
10.80 USD   +4.75%
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
12/13IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring Amir Reichman, CEO of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
AQ
12/12BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules
MT
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

12/14/2022 | 05:14pm EST
On December 13, 2022, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (the "Company") held its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). The total number of American Depository Shares ("ADSs") (at the time of the record date of the Meeting, each representing forty (40) ordinary shares of the Company, and currently representing four hundred (400) ordinary shares of the Company) entitled to vote at the Meeting was 18,855,770 and there were present, in person or by proxy, 6,896,278 ADSs, which constituted a quorum for the Meeting. The matters voted upon, and the results of the vote were as follows:

Proposal 1a: Approval of the re-election of Mr. Adi Raviv as external director, to serve for a period of three years, subject to, and in accordance with, the Israeli Companies Law 5759-1999, and his compensation

The shareholders approved the re-election of Mr. Adi Raviv as external director, to serve for a period of three years, subject to, and in accordance with, the Israeli Companies Law 5759-1999, and his compensation:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
6,718,131 155,738 21,609

The total number of votes of the holders that are not controlling shareholders and do not have a personal interest in approval of the proposal that are voted against such proposal does not exceed two percent (2%) of the total voting rights in the Company. In addition, the majority vote at the Meeting in favor of the proposal included at least a majority of the total votes of shareholders who are not controlling shareholders of the Company and do not have a personal interest in the approval of the proposal, participating in the voting at the Meeting in person or by proxy, without taking abstentions into account.

Proposal 1b: Approval of the re-election of Ms. Yael Margolin as external directors, to serve for a period of three years, subject to, and in accordance with, the Israeli Companies Law 5759-1999, and her compensation.

The shareholders approved the re-election of Ms. Yael Margolin as external directors, to serve for a period of three years, subject to, and in accordance with, the Israeli Companies Law 5759-1999, and her compensation:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
6,721,470 156,787 16,701

The total number of votes of the holders that are not controlling shareholders and do not have a personal interest in approval of the proposal that are voted against such proposal does not exceed two percent (2%) of the total voting rights in the Company. In addition, the majority vote at the Meeting in favor of the proposal included at least a majority of the total votes of shareholders who are not controlling shareholders of the Company and do not have a personal interest in the approval of the proposal, participating in the voting at the Meeting in person or by proxy, without taking abstentions into account.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 22:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
